कार्यक्रम:अपराध नियंत्रण में पुलिस की भूमिका अहम: दलजीत सिंह

फतेहाबादएक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

हरियाणा पुलिस सप्ताह के अंतर्गत जिला पुलिस द्वारा पुलिस लाइन स्थित डीएवी पुलिस पब्लिक स्कूल में सेमिनार का आयोजन किया गया। सेमिनार में डीएसपी गीतिका जाखड़ और डीएसपी दलजीत सिंह बैनीवाल ने बतौर मुख्य अतिथि भाग लिया। स्कूल प्रधानाचार्य अरूण शर्मा ने आए हुए अधिकारियों व वक्ताओं का स्वागत किया।

मंच संचालन करते हुए संस्कृत शिक्षक रामबिलास शास्त्री ने देशभक्ति का गीत प्रस्तुत कर समां बांधा वहीं स्कूल स्टाफ से सविता द्वारा भी पुलिस की कार्यशैली पर कविता प्रस्तुत की गई। डीएसपी गीतिका जाखड़ ने सेमिनार में आए हुए लोगों का धन्यवाद किया। डीएसपी दलजीत सिंह ने कहा कि कानून व्यवस्था और अपराध नियंत्रण में पुलिस की बेहद महत्वपूर्ण एवं प्रमुख भूमिका होती है।

पुलिस की नौकरी जनसेवा के लिए सबसे अच्छी है, क्योंकि इसमें अमीर-गरीब, दुखी समाज के प्रत्येक वर्ग की सेवा करने और विपरीत समय में उसे हौंसला देने के सबसे अधिक अवसर प्राप्त होते हैं। कार्यक्रम में रिटायर्ड पुलिस कर्मचारी एसोसिएशन प्रधान रणधीर डबास, आरएसओ उपप्रधान सुखदेव काला पीला तथा स्कूल प्रधानाचार्य अरूण शर्मा ने भी पुलिस का राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा में योगदान पर अपने विचार रखे। इस अवसर पर कल्याण निरीक्षक परमजीत सिंह, लाइन अफसर इंद्रपाल, आरएसओ प्रधान विरेंद्र नारंग, भूप सिंह नैन, भीष्म मेहता मौजूद रहे।

