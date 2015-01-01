पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शिक्षा:स्कूलों में दूसरे दिन भी कम पहुंचे विद्यार्थी, डीईओ ने डीसी से की उप स्वास्थ्य केंद्रों पर जांच करवाने की मांग

  • केवल 1053 स्टूडेंट्स ही पहुंचे स्कूल, मेडिकल पत्र बनवाने के लिए अस्पताल में करवा रहे जांच

स्कूल खुलने के बाद दूसरे दिन मंगलवार को भी जिले के स्कूलों में विद्यार्थियों की संख्या कम ही रही। जिले स्कूलों में केवल 1053 विद्यार्थी ही पहुंचे। क्योंकि विद्यार्थियों को स्कूल में आने से पहले लगाई गई मेडिकल पत्र लाने की शर्त के चलते विद्यार्थी अपनी जांच करवाने में उलझ गए हैं। वहीं जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी ने डीसी को पत्र लिख विद्यार्थियों की जांच गांवों में बने उप स्वास्थ्य केंद्रों में करवाने की मांग की है। ताकि बच्चों को गांव में ही मेडिकल पत्र उपलब्ध हो सकें। वहीं मंगलवार को नागरिक अस्पताल में कुछ बच्चे अपनी जांच करवाने पहुंचे।

ग्राम सचिव की परीक्षा के लिए बनाए 36 केंद्र, 6995 परीक्षार्थी देंगे पेपर

रियाणा स्टाफ सेलेक्शन कमीशन द्वारा आयोजित करवाई जाने वाली ग्राम सचिव की लिखित परीक्षा के लिए जिले में 36 परीक्षा केंद्र बनाए गए हैं। इन परीक्षा केंद्रों में आगामी 9 व 10 जनवरी को सुबह व शाम दोनों सत्रों में 6995 परीक्षार्थी परीक्षा देने आएंगे। इसके लिए उक्त सभी परीक्षा केंद्रों में सीसीटीवी कैमरे लगाए जाएंगे। जिसके लिए कमीशन ने जिला शिक्षा विभाग को सहयोग करने की अपील की है।

जिले में बने सभी 36 परीक्षा केंद्र शहर के स्कूलों में कॉलेजों में ही बनाए गए हैं ताकि परीक्षार्थियों को दूर ना जाना पड़े। परीक्षा केंद्रों में मुख्य रूप से शहर का एमएम, कॉलेज व भोडिय़ा कॉलेज के अलावा सरकारी व निजी स्कूल शामिल हैं।

जेएनवी खाराखेड़ी में छठी और नौवीं कक्षा में दाखिले की आवेदन तिथि बढ़ी

डीसी एवं जवाहर नवोदय विद्यालय खारा खेड़ी के चेयरमैन डॉ. नरहरि सिंह बांगड़ ने बताया कि जेएनवी खारा खेड़ी की कक्षा 6वीं व 9वीं में प्रवेश के लिए अभ्यर्थियों के उत्साह को देखते हुए नवोदय विद्यालय समिति ने ऑनलाइन आवेदन करने की अंतिम तिथि को बढ़ा दिया है। अब कक्षा 6 हेतू 29 दिसंबर व कक्षा 9 के लिए 31 दिसंबर तक ऑनलाइन आवेदन किये जा सकते हैं। उपायुक्त डॉ. बांगड़ ने बताया कि जवाहर नवोदय विद्यालय खारा खेड़ी में सत्र 2020-21 के लिए कक्षा 6वीं में प्रवेश हेतू चयन परीक्षा-2021 आगामी10 अप्रैल, 2021 को तथा कक्षा 9वीं में प्रवेश के लिए परीक्षा आगामी 13 फरवरी को 2021 को आयोजित की जाएगी।

