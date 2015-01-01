पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नहर में छलांग लगा आत्महत्या:टीचर दोनों बेटों के साथ भट्टूमंडी में डेढ़ साल से किराए पर रह रहा था, पत्नी ससुराल में रहती है

भट्टूकलां/फतेहाबादएक घंटा पहले
भट्टूकलां। टीचर के बेटे के शव को नहर से निकालते हुए।

अपने दो बेटों के साथ नहर में छलांग लगा जान देने वाला जेबीटी अध्यापक कुलदीप पिछले डेढ़ साल से अपने मूल गांव रामसरा से 10 किलोमीटर दूर भट्टू मंडी में किराए के मकान में रह रहा था। बच्चे उसके साथ ही रहते थे और भट्टू के स्कूल में पढ़ाई कर रहे थे। जबकि अध्यापक की पत्नी इंद्रावती अपने ससुराल रामसरा में ही रहती थी।

बड़ा लड़का वीरेंद्र दसवीं कक्षा व छोटा लड़का नीतीश कुमार आठवीं कक्षा में पढ़ता था। बीते गुरुवार को कुलदीप की पत्नी ने कीटनाशक गटक लिया था, जिसके बाद से ही कुलदीप अपने बच्चों के साथ लापता था। परिजनों ने तीनों की मौत को इत्तफाकिया हादसा बताया है। हालांकि आस-पास के लोगों की मानें तो कुलदीप जब से भट्टूमंडी में रह रहा था, तब से उसकी पत्नी को यहां पर किसी ने नहीं देखा गया। कुलदीप सिंह व इंद्रावती की शादी 18 वर्ष पहले हुई थी। इंद्रावती सरवरपुर की रहने वाली है।

जहां हेल्मेट व कंबल मिला था वहां से 9 किलोमीटर दूर मिले शव

कुलदीप ने पांच दिन पहले फतेहाबाद ब्रांच नहर में छलांग लगा दी थी। सोमवार को अध्यापक व उसके बड़े बेटे का शव फतेहाबाद ब्रांच में गांव पीली मंदोरी व बनमंदोरी के बीच से बरामद हुआ है। जबकि अध्यापक के छोटे बेटे का शव गिगोरानी माइनर में गांव ठुइयां के समीप बरामद हुआ है। जहां पर कुलदीप का हेल्मेट व कंबल मिला था, शव मिलने की जगह वहां से करीब 9 से 10 किलोमीटर के बीच है। हालांकि छोटे बेटे का शव दूसरी माइनर की ओर चला गया था।

जिले में एक महीने में तीसरी वारदात

जिले में ही एक महीने में यह तीसरा हादसा है। जिसमें एक ही परिवार के तीन लोगों की एक साथ मौत हुई है, जोकि आत्महत्या से जुड़े हैं। खास बात यह है कि इन दो मामलों में मारे गए लोगों में दोनों अध्यापक हैं।
1. मामला : टोहाना में भिवानी के एक गांव के व्यक्ति ने अपनी टीचर पत्नी व डेढ़ साल के बेटे को मारकर खुद फांसी लगा ली थी। बाद में पता चला था कि पारिवारिक विवाद चल रहा था। मृतका सरकारी स्कूल में साइंस टीचर लगी हुई थी।
2. मामला : सुखमनपुर में महिला ने अपने 3 साल व दो महीने के बेटों को मारकर खुद आत्महत्या कर ली थी। इसमें भी पारिवारिक विवाद सामने आया। जिसके बाद मृतका के पिता की शिकायत पर ससुराल वालों पर दहेज हत्या का केस दर्ज किया गया। इस मामले में मृतका का पति पुलिस में है।

सदमे के कारण शिक्षक ने उठाया कदम

गांव रामसरा में अध्यापक की पत्नी ने दवाई के भरोसे कीटनाशक का सेवन कर लिया था। इस सदमे के कारण भट्टू मंडी में रह रहा महिला का पति अपने दो बच्चों के साथ लापता हो गया था। तीनों के शव मिल चुके है। इस मामले में पुलिस ने इत्तफाकिया कार्रवाई की है।'' -महेंद्र सिंह, एएसआई थाना भट्टूकलां।

