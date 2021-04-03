पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

नए कृषि कानून का विरोध:चक्काजाम को लेकर गांवों में निकलीं किसानों की टीमें, 8 से ज्यादा जगहों पर जाम का ऐलान

फतेहाबाद2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
चक्का जाम को लेकर अपील करते खेती बचाओ संघर्ष समिति सदस्य। - Dainik Bhaskar
चक्का जाम को लेकर अपील करते खेती बचाओ संघर्ष समिति सदस्य।
  • संयुक्त किसान मोर्चा और संगठनों के पदाधिकारियों ने कई जगह की बैठक
  • 6 को 12 बजे से पहले अनाज मंडी में एकत्र होंगे किसान

तीनों नए कृषि कानूनों को रद्द करने, एमएसपी गारंटी का कानून लागू करने की मांग को लेकर संयुक्त किसान मोर्चा द्वारा 6 फरवरी को दोपहर 12 से 3 बजे तक चक्का जाम करने के आह्वान के चलते फतेहाबाद में भी अनेक स्थानों पर किसानों द्वारा चक्का जाम किया जाएगा।

गुरुवार शाम किसान संगठनों की अाेर से 8 से ज्यादा जगहों पर चक्का जाम काे लेकर जगह का एेलान कर दिया है। फतेहाबाद में दो जगह, रतिया में तीन जगह, जाखल व कुलां में एक-एक जगह व टोहाना में भी कई जगहों पर जाम लगाए जाने की घोषणा कर दी गई है। इस आंदोलन को कामयाब बनाने को लेकर संयुक्त किसान मोर्चा की टीमें गांव-गांव जाकर ग्रामीणों से आंदोलन में बढ़चढ़ कर भाग लेने का आह्वान कर रही है। संयुक्त किसान मोर्चा तहसील फतेहाबाद के संयोजक योगेंद्र सिंह भूथन की अगुवाई में किसानों की टीमों ने गांव मताना, ढाणी माजरा, धांगड़, झलनियां, खजूरी, काजल, कुम्हारिया, बड़ोपल, मोहम्मदपुर रोही आदि गांवों का दौरा किया।

किसान नेता कल्याण सिंह व एडवोकेट विरेंद्र कुमार ने कहा कि किसानों का दर्द समझने की बजाय केंद्र की मोदी सरकार उन्हें अपना दुश्मन समझ रही है और उन्हें रोकने के लिए सड़कों पर कीलों लगाकर बेरिकेडिंग की जा रही है। संयुक्त किसान मोर्चा ने आंदोलन को तेज करते हुए 6 फरवरी को देशभर में दोपहर 12 से 3 बजे तक चक्का जाम करने का ऐलान किया है। इसी कड़ी में 6 फरवरी को सुबह किसान अनाज मण्डी में एकत्रित होंगे और वहां से प्रदर्शन करते हुए लाल बत्ती चौक पर चक्का जाम करेंगे। इन सभाओं को पूर्व जिला पार्षद रामचंद्र शहनाल, पूर्व पार्षद शम्मी रत्ति, मजदूर नेता दलबीर आजाद, शाहनवाज एडवोकेट, मोहन लाल नारंग ने भी संबोधित किया।

आंदोलनकारी किसानों की करेंगे मदद: जांडवाला

खेती बचाओ संघर्ष समिति ने 6 नवंबर को स्वामी होटल हांसपुर बाइपास पर पड़ाव डालने व दिल्ली में किसानों के आंदोलन को मजबूती प्रदान करने के लिए आज दर्जनभर गांवों का दौरा किया। समिति के प्रवक्ता बंसी जांडवाला ने इस दौरान ग्रामीणों को संबोधित करते हुए कहा कि सरकार को तीनों कृषि कानून वापिस लेने के लिए किसान मजबूर करें और दिल्ली बॉर्डर पर बैठे किसान आंदोलनकारियों के आंदोलन में शामिल होने के लिए हर गांव से किसानों की ड्यूटियां लगाएं। इस अवसर पर युवा किसान नेता चंद्रमोहन पोटलिया, बंटी गढ़वाल, रामेश्वर गढ़वाल, रविंद्र कसवां, हवासिंह खिचड़, रामेश्वर भोडिया उपस्थित थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंविराट बोले- टीम मीटिंग में किसानों पर बात हुई, देश में कोई मुद्दा उठता है तो उस पर चर्चा करते हैं - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें