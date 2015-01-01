पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लापरवाही:नगर परिषद कर रहा अनदेखी, रेहड़ी वाले फव्वारे में डाल रहे कूड़ा

फतेहाबाद4 घंटे पहले
शहर के फव्वारा चौक पर लगे फव्वारा पर नगर परिषद ध्यान नहीं दे रहा है। जिसके चलते फव्वारा के आस-पास गंदगी के ढेर लगे हुए हैं। आस-पास रेहड़ी लगाने वाले व आमजन इसमें ही गंदगी डाल देते हैं, जिससे इसकी हालत खस्ता होती जा रही है। बाजार की सुंदरता बढ़ाने के मकसद से लगाए गए इस फव्वारा को साल में एकाध दिन ही चलाया जाता है।

उसके बाद इसकी सुध नहीं ली जाती। फव्वारे के आस- पास कुछ लोग सब्जी व फल की रेहड़ियों लगाते हैं। इस दौरान कुछ रेहड़ी वाले खराब फल व अन्य सामान फव्वारे में डाल देते हैं। यहीं कारण है कि फव्वारा में काफी गंदगी जमा हो गई। उसमें भरे पानी को साफ नहीं किया जा रहा है। इससे डेंगू फैलने का अलग से खतरा बना हुआ है, लेकिन नगर परिषद इसकी सफाई को लेकर अनदेखी कर रही है।

सफाई करवाई जाएगी : जेई

फव्वारे की सफाई करवा दी जाएगी। वहीं अगर कोई उसमें गंदगी डालते मिलता है तो उस पर जुर्माना लगाया जाएगा। - सुखविंद्र धूड़िया, जेई, नप।

