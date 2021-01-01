पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

योजना:सिरसा रोड पर नई अनाज मंडी तक और हिसार रोड पर बिजली घर तक होगी शहर की सीमा, पहले धांगड़ व दरियापुर पुल तक का था प्रपोजल

फतेहाबाद5 घंटे पहले
फतेहाबाद। शहर की बढ़ने वाली प्रस्तावित लिमिट का नक्शा। - Dainik Bhaskar
फतेहाबाद। शहर की बढ़ने वाली प्रस्तावित लिमिट का नक्शा।
  • पांच कॉलोनियां शहर में होंगी शामिल, मंगलवार को नगर परिषद और डीटीपी के अधिकारियों ने निदेशालय को प्रपोजल जमा करवाया.
  • पहले 15 साल में शहर की सीमा 4.62 वर्ग किमी बढ़ी, अब 46 साल बाद 16.28 वर्ग किमी बढ़ेगी

जिला प्रशासन ने शहर की सीमा के नए एरिया पर मोहर लगा दी है, अब इस पर सरकार की मंजूरी मिलने के बाद इस पर काम किया जाएगा। पहले नगर परिषद की ओर से हिसार रोड व सिरसा रोड पर धांगड़ पुल से लेकर दरियापुर पुल तक शहर की सीमा को बढ़ाने का प्रस्ताव बनाया गया था, लेकिन बीते दिन जिला प्रशासन, नगर परिषद व नगर योजना विभाग के अधिकारियों की मीटिंग में इस प्रस्ताव को वापस लेते हुए नया प्रस्ताव पारित किया। इसमें हिसार रोड पर बिजली घर तक व सिरसा रोड पर नई अनाज मंडी की समाप्ति तक का एरिया शामिल किया जाएगा। शहर की सीमा बढ़ने के साथ शहर के साथ लगते एरिया की पांच कॉलोनियां शहर में शामिल हो जाएंगी।

इनमें स्वामी नगर, हंस कॉलोनी, कालीदास कॉलोनी, हरनाम सिंह, आजाद नगर आदि शामिल हैं। इन कॉलोनियों के शहर में शामिल होने से विकास की उम्मीद जगेगी। इस प्रस्ताव को सरकार के पास भेज दिया गया है। वहां से अनुमति मिलने के बाद यहां भी विकास कार्य होंगे।

प्रस्ताव के अनुसार शहर की सीमा 11.76 से बढ़कर 28.04 वर्ग किलोमीटर हो जाएगी

बता दें कि फतेहाबाद शहर की पहली शहरी सीमा की अधिसूचना 24 जून 1959 को जारी हुई थी। उस समय शहर का एरिया 7.14 वर्ग किलोमीटर का था। इसके बाद वर्ष 1974 में शहर की सीमा बढी। जिसके चलते 21 अक्टूबर 1974 को सीमा बढ़ाने की अधिसूचना जारी हुई।

उस 15 साल के समय में करीब 4.62 वर्ग किलोमीटर एरिया की बढ़ोतरी हुई थी। उस समय में 11.76 वर्ग किलोमीटर का एरिया हो गया था। उसके बाद शहर की सीमा नहीं बढ़ाई गई। अब 46 साल बाद इस सीमा को बढ़ाने पर जिला प्रशासन ने मंजूरी दी है व सरकार के पास प्रपोजल भेजा है। इस प्रस्ताव में शहर की सीमा 11.76 से बढ़कर 28.04 वर्ग किलोमीटर हो जाएगी। यानिकी 16.28 किलोमीटर एरिया बढ़ेगा।

हिसार व सिरसा रोड का एरिया शामिल करने से बढ़ जाता नप का काम

नगर परिषद ने पहले दरियापुर पुल से लेकर धांगड पुल तक सीमा बढ़ोतरी का प्रस्ताव बनाया था, लेकिन अब इसमें बदलाव किया गया है। अधिकारियों का मानना है कि हिसार रोड व सिरसा रोड पर ज्यादा एरिया शहरी सीमा में करना सरकार पर बोझ डालना है।

यदि सारा एरिया शहर में शामिल हो जाएगा तो लोग विकास कार्य की डिमांड करने लगेंगे जबकि मौजूदा समय की बात करें तो सिरसा रोड पर अनाज मंडी के बाद खाली एरिया है, वहीं हिसार रोड पर बस स्टैंड-बिजली घर के पास खेत ही हैं। ऐसे में इसे अभी शहरी सीमा में शामिल करना सही नहीं होगा। इससे कहीं न कहीं बोझ बढ़ेगा।

ऐसे समझिए शहर की चारों तरफ की सीमा...

  • हिसार रोड की स्थिति : मौजूदा समय में हिसार रोड पर शहर की सीमा मिनी बाइपास के पास तक की ही है। लेकिन नए प्रस्ताव में यह सीमा बढ़कर बिजली घर तक हो जाएगी।
  • सिरसा रोड की स्थिति : मौजूदा समय में सिरसा रोड पर शहर की सीमा जिंदल राइस मिल के पास तक की ही है। लेकिन नए प्रस्ताव में यह सीमा बढ़कर नई अनाज मंडी तक हो जाएगी।
  • रतिया रोड की स्थिति : मौजूदा समय में रतिया रोड पर शहर की सीमा विचार आश्रम चौक से कुछ आगे तक ही है, लेकिन नए प्रस्ताव में यह सीमा बढ़कर हाइवे बाइपास पुल तक हो जाएगी।
  • बीघड़ रोड की स्थिति : मौजूदा समय में बीघड़ रोड पर शहर की सीमा मिनी बाइपास तक ही है। नए प्रस्ताव में यह सीमा बढ़कर डीएवी स्कूल तक हो जाएगी।
  • भट्‌टू रोड की स्थिति : मौजूदा समय में रतिया रोड पर शहर की मिनी बाइपास तक ही है। नए प्रस्ताव में यह सीमा बढ़कर हाइवे बाइपास पुल तक हो जाएगी। 120 केवी बिजली घर तक हो जाएगी।

प्रशासन ने प्रस्ताव को दी हरी झंडी

इस प्रस्ताव को लेकर डीसी नरहरि सिंह बांगड़ की अध्यक्षता में अधिकारियों की बैठक हुई व प्रस्ताव को झंडी दे दी गई। इसके बाद इस प्रस्ताव नगर योजना विभाग के एटीपी सतीश कुमार व नगर परिषद एमई सुमित चोपड़ा आदि निदेशालय में प्रस्ताव जमा कराने पहुंचे। एमई सुमित चोपड़ा व जेई सुखविंद्र धूडिय़ा ने बताया कि नए प्रस्ताव को प्रशासन ने मंजूरी दे दी है जोकि मुख्यालय में भेज दिया गया है।

