पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Haryana
  • Hisar
  • Fatehabad
  • The Movement Started Catching Momentum Again, Farmers And Other Organizations Will Go On Hunger Strike From Today, Organizations Started Campaigning For Delhi Chalo

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

रोष:आंदोलन दोबारा फिर पकड़ने लगा रफ्तार, आज से अनशन करेंगे किसान व अन्य संगठन, दिल्ली चलो को लेकर संगठनों ने चलाया प्रचार अभियान

फतेहाबाद टीम2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
रतिया। तहसील के बाहर नारेबाजी करते वकील। - Dainik Bhaskar
रतिया। तहसील के बाहर नारेबाजी करते वकील।
  • रतिया में वकीलों ने केंद्र सरकार व दिल्ली पुलिस के खिलाफ रोष प्रदर्शन किया, दूसरी ओर राजनीतिक दलों ने भी सरकार पर प्रहार तेज कर घेरना शुरू किया

दिल्ली में गणतंत्र दिवस पर हुई हिंसा के बाद धीमा पड़ने वाला किसान आंदोलन अब दोबारा से रफ्तार पकड़ने लगा है। पिछले दो दिनों में जिले भर के विभिन्न गांवों से जहां किसानों के दिल्ली बॉर्डर पर जाने का सिलसिला शुरू हो गया है वहीं संगठन विभिन्न तरीकों से अपना विरोध जता रहे हैं। इसमें किसानों के अलावा वकीलों ने भी अपना समर्थन देते हुए प्रदर्शन किया। वहीं दूसरी ओर राजनीतिक दलों ने भी इस मुद्दे पर सरकार पर प्रहार तेज कर घेरना शुरू कर दिया है।

रोष प्रदर्शन: रतिया में केंद्र सरकार द्वारा किसान आंदोलन को कमजोर करने के विरोध में शुक्रवार को रतिया में वकीलों ने केंद्र सरकार व दिल्ली पुलिस के खिलाफ रोष प्रदर्शन किया। बार एसोसिएशन के पूर्व प्रधान हरजीवन सिंह, एनडी शर्मा, बलवंत सिंह दंदीवाल, मोहन बैनीवाल बिकर सिंह, गुरजीत ढोट, आकाशदीप, गगनदीप गिल, केवल कंबोज, रमेश कंबोज, जगदेव औलख, नरेश कुमार, बग्गा सिंह, हरपाल ग्रोहा ने कहा कि केंद्र सरकार व दिल्ली पुलिस किसानों को टिकरी, सिंघू बॉर्डर व गाजीपुर बॉर्डर से उठाना चाहती है। देर रात तक केंद्र सरकार पुलिस बल के साथ कार्रवाई में लगी रही।

अगले दो दिन में रतिया क्षेत्र 100 ट्रैक्टर ट्राॅली दिल्ली भेजे जाएंगे

किसान आंदोलन पर समीक्षा को लेकर खेती बचाओ संघर्ष समिति हरियाणा की बैठक शुक्रवार को अजीतसर गुरुद्वारा में प्रधान जरनैल सिंह मलवाला की अध्यक्षता में हुई। सचिव राकेश कंबोज, कोषाध्यक्ष राजविंदर सिंह चहल, पूर्व जिला परिषद सदस्य रामचंद्र शहनाल ने कहा कि 26 जनवरी के घटनाक्रम के बाद कुछ मायूसी अवश्य आ गई थी लेकिन गाजीपुर बार्डर पर राकेश टिकैत के समर्थन में किसानों का फिर से दिल्ली पहुंचना शुरु हो गया ये किसान आंदोलन को नई ऊर्जा दे गया है। उन्होंने कहा अगले दो दिन में रतिया क्षेत्र 100 ट्रैक्टर ट्राॅली दिल्ली भेजे जाएंगे। कहा कि सरकार किसान आंदोलन को कमजोर करने में लगी है। संयुक्त किसान मोर्चा के आहवान पर 30 जनवरी को एक दिवसीय भूख हड़ताल पर बैठेगे।

किसानों का उत्पीड़न नहीं बर्दाश्त करेगा देश : पूनिया

कांग्रेस की महिला जिला अध्यक्ष कृष्णा पूनिया ने कहा कि किसानों का उत्पीड़न नहीं बर्दाश्त किया जाएगा और पूरा विपक्ष और देश की जनता किसान के पीछे खड़ा है। पूनिया ने कहा कि भारत के किसान मिलकर शांतिपूर्ण तरीक़े से तीन खेती विरोधी कानूनों के खिलाफ संघर्ष कर रहे हैं, ऐसे में अहंकारी सरकार द्वारा किसान नेताओं को उत्पीड़ित करना किसानों पर सीधा आक्रमण है। घमंडी मोदी सरकार को समझना होगा कि हमारे किसान अकेले नहीं हैं। पूरा देश उनके साथ है। उनके साथ यदि कोई अत्याचार किया गया तो इसका खामियाजा भाजपा और उसके सहयोगी जजपा को भुगतना होगा।

आम आदमी पार्टी के नेता ने लाल किले पर की घटना को साजिश बताया

फतेहाबाद| तीन कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ चल रहे किसान आंदोलन को कुचलने को लेकर सरकार द्वारा अपनाए जा रहे औच्छे हथकंडों का आम आदमी पार्टी पुरजोर विरोध करती हैं और सरकार से मांग करती है कि वह अपनी जिद्द को छोड़कर धरतीपुत्रों की आवाज को सुने और आज से शुरू हुए संसद सत्र के दौरान इन तीनों काले कानूनों को वापस लिया जाए। यह बात आम आदमी पार्टी हरियाणा के पश्चिम जोन प्रभारी लक्ष्य गर्ग ने कही।

उनके साथ आप नेता विनोद भड़ोलांवाली, संदीप सूडा, विजय जिंदल, दिनेश खाबड़ आदि मौजूद रहे। उन्होंने कहा कि पहले अनशन स्थल पर बिजली-पानी बंद किया गया और बाद में पुलिस फोर्स को भेजकर किसानों को जबरदस्ती वहां से हटाने की कोशिश की गई। इस पर किसान नेता राकेश टिकैत ने दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल को फोन किया तो केजरीवाल ने तुरंत अनशन स्थल पर सुविधाएं मुहैया करवाई।

किसान आंदोलन होगा मजबूत: मनोज कुंडू

लाल किले पर हुई घटना की कड़े शब्दों में निंदा करते हुए रोडवेज के पूर्व नेता मनोज कुंडू ने दोषियों पर कड़ी कार्रवाई करने की मांग की है। इसके अलावा उन्होंने हरियाणा सरकार द्वारा शिक्षा विभाग के डायरेक्टर कम प्रोग्राम ऑफिसर एवं लैक्चरर एसोसिएशन के मुख्य सलाहाकार डॉ. अजय बल्हारा को किसान आंदोलन में पोस्ट करने पर निलंबित करने पर कड़ी नाराजगी जाहिर करते हुए इसे अभिव्यक्ति की आजादी का हनन बताया है।

4 गावों से 12 ट्रैक्टर-ट्रालियों पर जाने का लिया फैसला

कुला| दिल्ली बाॅर्डर पर किसान सयुंक्त मोर्चा में शामिल होने के लिए कुलां क्षेत्र के गांवों से किसान दिल्ली कूच करने की तैयारी में लग गए हैं। किसान बैठक में एक दर्जन ट्रैक्टर ट्राॅली ले जाने का फैसला लिया। किसानों ने तीन गांवों में पैदल मार्च निकल कर शांतिपूर्वक आंदोलन चलाने को लेकर जागरूक किया।

धारसूल कलां की गोशाला में शुक्रवार की सुबह किसानों की बैठक हुई। बैठक में किसानों ने 26 जनवरी पर लाल किले पर हुई घटना का निंदा प्रस्ताव पास किया। किसान सभा जिला उपाध्यक्ष कौर सिंह धारसूल ने कहा कि सरकार शांतिपूर्वक चल रहे आंदोलन में अपने शरारती लोगों की घुसपैठ कर बदनाम कर फूट डालने का काम कर रही है।

बैठक के बाद किसानों ने धारसूल कलां, धारसूल खुर्द व कुलां में पैदल मार्च निकाल कर शांतिपूर्वक आंदोलन चलाने की अपील करते हुए जागरूक किया गया। किसान यूनियन टोहाना के उपाध्यक्ष विजेंद्र सिंह ने बताया बैठक में फैसला लिया गया कि दिल्ली में किसान आंदोलन में भाग लेने का सिलसिला जारी रहेगा। बैठक में सुख सरो, नानू राम धारसूल, अनील कुमार, विजेंद्र सिंह, छबील दास, भरथ सिंह, रामफल, रोही राम, शेर सिंह, बलवीर मोगा, जरनैल सिंह, होशियार सिंह, अवतार सिंह आदि मौजूद रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलॉकडाउन में बिजनेस बंद हो गया तो कर्ज लेना पड़ा, आज नमकीन बेचकर हर महीने 45 हजार रुपए कमा रही हैं सूरत की किन्नर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser