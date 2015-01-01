पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सम्मान:बडा़ लक्ष्य लेकर आगे बढ़ने वाले को मिलती है सफलता : डीईओ

भट्‌टूकलांएक घंटा पहले
प्रतिभा किसी की मोहताज नहीं होती। मेहनत और लगन के दम पर उसे मंजिल मिल जाती है। यह बात आज राजकीय वरिष्ठ माध्यमिक विद्यालय शेखुपुर दड़ौली में आयोजित प्रतिभा सम्मान समारोह में बतौर मुख्यातिथि जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी दयानंद सिहाग ने कही। सम्मान समारोह में 12वीं व 10वीं की परीक्षा में उत्कृष्ट प्रदर्शन करने व अन्य गतिविधियों में उत्कृष्ठ उपलब्धि प्राप्त करने वाले विद्यार्थियों को सम्मानित किया गया।

कार्यक्रम को संबोधित करते हुए डीईओ ने कहा कि शिक्षा पाने का लक्ष्य केवल किसी कंपनी या सरकारी विभाग में उच्च पदों पर आसीन हो जाना नहीं है बल्कि एक श्रेष्ठ समाज की रचना में सक्रिय भूमिका निभाना उद्देश्य होना चाहिए। इसके लिए विद्यार्थी को लग्न व अखंड पुरुषार्थ के साथ कार्य करना पड़ता है। उन्होंने कहा कि जो बडा़ लक्ष्य लेकर आगे बढ़ता है, उसे सफलता अवश्य मिलती है।

विशिष्ट अतिथि ले. दिनेश शर्मा ने व्यक्ति को कभी भी छोटे लक्ष्य को लेकर आगे नहीं बढना चाहिए बल्कि हमेशा बड़े लक्ष्य के साथ आगे बढना चाहिए। रिटायर्ड एसडीओ पंचायती राज रामकुमार भदरेचा ने भी संबोधित किया। प्राचार्य सुभाषचंद्र भांभू ने विद्यालय की वार्षिक रिपोर्ट प्रस्तुत की। इस अवसर पर सरपंच भैरा राम चालिया, ब्लाक समिति सदस्य हजारी राम, अमर सिंह भदरेचा, सुरजीत सहारण, डाॅ.मनीराम सहारण, कृष्ण आदि मौजूद रहे।

जवाहर नवोदय विद्यालय में मनाया शिक्षा दिवस

जवाहर नवोदय विद्यालय में देश के प्रथम शिक्षामंत्री मौलाना अब्दुल कलाम आजाद के जन्मदिवस को शिक्षा दिवस के रूप में मनाया गया। विद्यालय के स्टाफ सदस्यों ने उनके चित्र पर पुष्पाजंलि अर्पित कर उन्हें याद किया। इस अवसर पर प्राचार्य राजीव कुमार सक्सेना ने अपने संबोधन में कहा कि मौलाना आजाद देश की आजादी के आन्दोलन में भाग लेने वाले गांधीवादी स्वाधीनता सेनानी एवं महान शिक्षाविद थे। उन्होंने शिक्षामंत्री के रूप में कार्य करते हुए देश में शिक्षण संस्थानों, शैक्षणिक एवं साहित्यिक अकादमियों की स्थापना एवं उनके विकास में अपना महत्वपूर्ण योगदान दिया।

