धान बिक्री:जिले में अब तक 3.29 लाख मीट्रिक टन धान, 1.41 लाख नरमे की हो चुकी खरीद

फतेहाबादएक घंटा पहले
जिला में अब तक 3 लाख 29 हजार 302 मीट्रिक टन धान की खरीद हुई है, जिसमें से फूड सप्लाई ने 1 लाख 973 मीट्रिक टन, हैफेड ने 1 लाख 32 हजार 087 मीट्रिक टन, एचडब्ल्यूसी ने 94 हजार 695 मीट्रिक टन तथा एफसीआई ने 1547 मीट्रिक टन की खरीद की है। इसके अलावा जिला की मंडियों व खरीद केंद्रों से अभी तक 2 लाख 60 हजार 561 मीट्रिक टन धान की फसल का उठान किया गया है।

जिसमें फूड सप्लाई ने 79 हजार 838 मीट्रिक टन, हैफेड ने 1लाख 4522 मीट्रिक टन, एचडब्ल्यूसी ने 74 हजार 714 मीट्रिक टन तथा एफसीआई ने 1487 मीट्रिक टन धान की फसल का उठान किया है। वहीं जिले में अब तक 1 लाख 41 हजार 646 क्विंटल कॉटन फसल की खरीद की गई है, जिसमें फतेहाबाद मंडी से 45 हजार 597 क्विंटल, भट्टू कलां मंडी से 16 हजार 468 क्विंटल, भूना मंडी से 75 हजार 807 क्विंटल, रतिया मंडी से 2331 क्विंटल, टोहाना मंडी से 1226 क्विंटल तथा जाखल मंडी से 217 क्विंटल की खरीद हुई है। उपायुक्त ने बताया कि जिला में अब तक 9752 क्विंटल बाजरा फसल की खरीद की गई है।

मार्केटिंग बोर्ड ने पोर्टल को बंद कर दिया है। किसानों ने उक्त पोर्टल को खोलने की मांग की है। रतिया में अभी केवल 30% धान कटी है। 70% धान खेत में खड़ी है। किसान अमरीक सिंह, बलबीर सिंह, जीत सिंह, नत्था सिंह, कमल सिंह ने बताया कि पिछले तीन दिनों से मेरी फसल मेरा ब्यौरा पोर्टल बंद है।

उच्चाधिकारियों को करवाया अवगत : सचिव

पोर्टल मुख्यालय से बंद किया गया है। पोर्टल तीन दिन से बंद है। रतिया क्षेत्र में धान की आवक को लेकर उच्चाधिकारियों को अवगत करवा दिया है। पोर्टल खुलने के बाद ही पंजीकरण हो पाएगा।- यशपाल मेहता, सचिव, मार्केट कमेटी।

