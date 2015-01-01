पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

महामारी:दिसंबर के 13 दिनों में संक्रमण दर में 3.08% की गिरावट रिकवरी रेट 8.94% बढ़ा, कोरोना की दूसरी लहर गुजरी

विष्णु नाढोड़ी | फतेहाबाद2 दिन पहले
फतेहाबाद। कोरोना सैंपल लेते स्वास्थ्य विभाग के कर्मी।
  • कोरोना संक्रमित टोहाना की 2 महिलाओं की मौत, 7 नए पॉजिटिव मिले, ठीक होने पर 21 डिस्चार्ज, 210 एक्टिव केस
  • पिछले 2 दिनों में 4 व्यक्ति दोबारा हुए कोरोना संक्रमित, इसी महीने मेें 9 लोगों की जान गई, अब तक कुल 109 मौतें

जिले मेें कोरोना संक्रमण का दूसरा पीक जा चुका है। यही कारण है कि दिसंबर महीने के इन 13 दिनों में जिले में जहां संक्रमण दर में भारी गिरावट दर्ज की गई है वहीं रिकवरी रेट में अब तक की रिकॉर्ड बढ़ोतरी हुई है। जिले में पिछले 13 दिनों में हुए 11 हजार कोरोना टेस्टों में मात्र 267 ही पॉजिटिव केस मिले हैं।

जिसके चलते इस महीने की संक्रमण दर में सामान्य से 3.08 फीसदी की गिरावट आई है। हालांकि ओवरऑल संक्रमण दर अभी भी 5.5 है। लेकिन दिसंबर में संक्रमण की दर कम होकर 2.32 रह गई है। अब प्रति 100 लोगों की टेस्टिंग में केवल 2.32 फीसदी ही संक्रमित मिल रहे हैं। वहीं इसी महीने 406 लोगों के ठीक होने से रिकवरी रेट में रिकॉर्ड 8.94 फीसदी की बढ़ोतरी हुई है। अब जिले का रिकवरी रेट 92.98 फीसदी चल रहा है। इधर लगातार बढ़ रही डेथ रेट आमजन, जिला प्रशासन व स्वास्थ्य विभाग की चिंता बढ़ा रही है। पिछले 13 दिनों में हुई 9 लोगों की मौत से दिसंबर महीने का डेथ रेट 3 से अधिक चल रहा है जो ओवरऑल डेथ रेट से 0.98 फीसदी अधिक है। वहीं इसी महीने एक्टिव केसों में भी 140 की कमी आई है। अब जिले में 210 एक्टिव केस हैं।

मृतक दोनों महिलाएं शुगर और अस्थमा से ग्रस्त थी
फतेहाबाद शहर में पिछले दो दिनों में 4 ऐसे केस मिले हैं जो दूसरी बार कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाए गए हैं। वहीं रविवार को जिले के टोहाना की कोरोना संक्रमित दो महिलाओं की मौत हो गई। मरने वाली 62 व 70 वर्षीय दोनों महिलाएं शुगर व अस्थमा से ग्रस्त थी तथा हिसार के एक अस्पताल में एडमिट थी।

कोरोना बुलेटिन
रविवार को 7 नए पॉजिटिव केस मिलने के बाद जिले में संक्रमितों की कुल संख्या 4545 हो गई है। 4226 लोग ठीक हो चुके हैं तथा जिले में 109 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है।

नवंबर में सबसे अधिक 41 मौतें, 1196 नए केस मिले
जिले में नवंबर महीने में सबसे अधिक 1196 नए केस मिले थे तथा सबसे अधिक 41 संक्रमितों की मौत हुई थी। नवंबर 30 तक संक्रमितों की कुल संख्या 4278 पहुंच गई थी।

मास्क व दो गज की दूरी का पालन करें: डीसी
कोरोना महामारी का खतरा अभी टला नहीं है। जब तक वैक्सीन नहीं आती तब तक मास्क व दो गज की दूरी जैसे नियमों की पालना करें।'' -डॉ. नरहरि बांगड़, डीसी।

जानिए हर माह जिले में कैसे बढ़ती गई महामारी

  • 31 अगस्त: जिले में कोरोना का पहला पॉजिटिव केस मिलने के बाद 31 अगस्त को संक्रमितों की संख्या 926 थी। इनमें से 596 लोग ठीक हो चुके थे तथा केवल 9 लोगों की ही मौत हुई थी।
  • सिंतबर में 4 गुना बढ़ी मौतें : सितंबर महीने में जिले में जहां संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा ढाई गुना बढ़कर 2264 पहुंच गया वहीं ठीक होने वाले मरीजों की संख्या भी तीन गुना बढ़कर 1932 पहुंच गई थी। लेकिन इस महीने में 30 दिनों में 28 लोगों की मौत हुई थी।
  • अक्टूबर में हुई 22 मौतें : जिले में अक्टूबर महीने में 22 संक्रमितों की मौत हुई थी। वहीं 817 नए पॉजिटिव केस मिले थे। इसी महीने मौतों का आंकड़ा 59 पहुंच गया था तथा एक्टिव केसों की संख्या 319 थी।
