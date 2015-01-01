पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वेदर अपडेट:बरसात के बाद साफ हुआ मौसम, आज से चलेगी उतर-पश्चिमी हवाएं

फतेहाबाद5 घंटे पहले
जिले में रविवार को हुई हल्की बरसात तथा साथ लगते जिलों सिरसा व हिसार में हुई ओलावृष्टि के कारण ठंड में बढ़ोतरी हो गई है। अधिकतम तापमान में 3 डिग्री तथा न्यूनतम तापमान में आई 2 डिग्री की गिरावट के चलते सुबह व शाम तथा रात के समय खूब ठंड पड़ने लगी है। मौसम विभाग के अनुसार अगले 3 दिनों में मौसम साफ रहेगा तथा उतर पश्चिमी हवाएं चलते से ठंड में और अधिक बढ़ोतरी होगी। विभाग के अनुसार अगले 3 दिनों में रात का तापमान 9 डिग्री तक जाने का अनुमान है। मंगलवार को जिले का अधिकतम तापमान 24 डिग्री तथा न्यूनतम तापमान 12 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया।

जिले का एयर क्वालिटी इंडेक्स 100 से भी कम रहा

रविवार को बूंदाबांदी होने के कारण खेतों में पड़े फसल अवशेषों में नमी की मात्रा बढ़ने के चलते किसान अब उन्हें आग नहीं लगा रहे हैं। फसल अवशेषों के कम जलने तथा दिन में हवा चलने के कारण मौसम भी साफ हो गया है। मंगलवार को जिले का एयर क्वालिटी इंडेक्स 100 से भी कम रहा। औसतन एक्यूआई 106 दर्ज किया गया।

गेहूं की बिजाई में एक सप्ताह का समय बाकी

गेहूं की बिजाई के सही समय में केवल 1 सप्ताह का समय बचा है। जिसके चलते जिले में किसानों ने गेहूं की बिजाई का काम तेज कर दिया है। अब जिले में रोजाना हजारों एकड़ में गेहूं की बिजाई हो रही है। यहां बता दें कि जिले में अब तक गेहूं की 45 फीसदी बिजाई हो चुकी है। इसके अलावा जिले में इस बार चने की बिजाई भी अच्छी हुई है।

हवाओं से रात के तापमान में आएगी गिरावट : खिचड़

बरसात व ओलावृष्टि के बाद मंगलवार से मौसम साफ हो गया है। अगले कुछ दिन मौसम खुश्क रहेगा तथा आज से उतर-पश्चिमी हवाएं चलेंगी। जिसके चलते रात के तापमान में गिरावट आएगी ठंड में बढ़ोतरी होगी। किसानों को चाहिए की वे गेहूं की बिजाई का काम समय रहते पूरा कर लें।'' -एमएल खिचड़, विभागाध्यक्ष, कृषि एवं मौसम विज्ञान विभाग, हकृवि

