जगह के हिसाब से तय होगा रेट:स्टाॅल लगाने पर नप लेगा फीस, तीन दिन की मिलेगी अनुमति

फतेहाबाद2 घंटे पहले
(प्रवीन शर्मा) शहर में दीपावली के चलते विभिन्न सामान की बिक्री को लेकर दुकानदारों द्वारा स्टॉल लगाने पर नगर परिषद फीस वसूलेगा। यह फीस जगह के हिसाब से होगी। वहीं केवल तीन दिन के लिए ही मंजूरी दी जाएगी। नगर परिषद ने यह निर्णय बाजार में स्टॉल लगने में हो रही बढ़ोतरी को देखते हुए किया है। इसे लेकर नप अधिकारियों ने आगामी कार्रवाई शुरू कर दी है। अगर स्टॉल लगाने वाला दुकानदार फीस देकर रसीद नहीं कटवाता है तो उसका सामान कब्जे में लिया जा सकता है।

दिवाली पर हर दुकान के आगे लगती है स्टॉल

मौजूदा समय में शहर में थाना रोड, फव्वारा चौक, हंस मार्केट पर ही कुछेक लोग स्टाॅल लगाकर सामान बेच रहे हैं, लेकिन दीपावली से तीन-चार दिन पहले इनकी तादाद 10 गुना बढ़ जाती है। प्रत्येक दुकान के आगे व खाली जगहों पर स्टॉल ही लगी दिखती हैं। जिससे बाजार में भीड़ हो जाती है व आवागमन बाधित हो जाता है।

ऐसे में स्टॉल को लेकर नगर परिषद ने इस बार पहले से ही नियम तय कर दिया है। नगर परिषद की टीमें बाजार का दौरा कर स्टॉल की जांच करेंगी व उनसे फीस वसूलेंगी। नप केवल तीन दिन ही स्टाॅल लगाने की मंजूरी देगा। दीपावली के बाद स्टाॅल लगाने की मंजूरी नहीं होगी।

ज्यादा जगह है तो 500 रुपये की रसीद कटेगी

नप अधिकारियों द्वारा स्टाॅल कितनी जगह में लगी है यह देखकर ही रसीद काटी जाएगी। कम जगह है तो 100 या 200 रुपये। अगर ज्यादा जगह है तो 500 रुपये की रसीद काटी जाएगी। अगर कोई रसीद नहीं कटवाता है तो उसका सामान कब्जे में नप ले सकती है। स्टाॅल लगाने वालों की रसीद काटने के चलते नप की आमदनी बढ़ेगी। नप की टीम बुधवार से शहर में स्टाॅल लगाने वालों की रसीद काटना शुरू कर देंगी।

दीपावली से दो या तीन दिन पहले मिलेगी मंजूरी

दीपावली से दो दिन पहले या तीन दिन स्टाॅल बाजार में लगाने की मंजूरी मिलेगी। स्टाॅल लगाने वालों की रसीद काटी जाएगी। बुधवार से रसीद काटना शुरू किया जाएगा। -मुकेश शर्मा, सीएसआई, नप।

