जमीन विवाद:जयपुर से पहुंची महिला ने लगाए कब्जे के आरोप

फतेहाबादएक घंटा पहले
गांव भिरडाना में ठाकुरों की पुश्तैनी हवेली पर बने मंदिर की जमीन को लेकर गुरुवार को विवाद खड़ा हो गया। गुरुवार को जयपुर से आई हरसिमरन कौर ने खुद को ठाकुरों के वंश में पुत्रवधु बताया और राजपुरोहित परिवारों पर मंदिर की जमीन कब्जा करने के आरोप लगाए। जयपुर से गांव भिरड़ाना पहुंची हरसिमरन कौर ने बताया कि उनकी हवेली में बनी मंदिर की जमीन पर राजपुरोहित परिवारों ने कब्जा कर लिया है।

वह अपने साथ मंदिर की पुरानी फोटो व नक्शा लेकर पहुंची। हरसिमरन कौर मंदिर के गेट को भी खोल दिया। इस दौरान राजपुरोहित परिवारों ने हर सिमरन कौर के साथ कहासुनी की। वहीं राजपुरोहित परिवारों ने कहा कि वे वर्षों से यहीं रह रहे हैं और ठाकुरों ने यहां से जाते समय मंदिर के साथ लगती जमीन उन्हें दे दी।

वह सालों से उसी जमीन पर परिवार सहित रह रहे हैं उन्होंने कब्जा नहीं किया है। वहीं इस दौरान उस समय विवाद भी हो गया। जब हरसिमरन कौर ने मंदिर के साथ ही एक रास्ते पर बनी दीवार को गांव के ही दो लोगों को बुलवाकर हटवाना चाहा। राजपुरोहित परिवार ने इसका विरोध किया और परिवार के एक सदस्य ने उक्त ग्रामीण से हाथापाई शुरू कर दी। बाद में अन्य परिवारजनों ने उसे रोका। हरसिमरन कौर का कहना है कि उनके परिवार ने राजपुरोहित परिवार को रखरखाव के लिए जमीन दी, लेकिन उनके पति की मौत के बाद परिवार ने यहां कब्जा कर लिया है।

