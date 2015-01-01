पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आयोजन:समाज के नव निर्माण के लिए महिलाएं आगे आएं : डीसी

फतेहाबाद3 घंटे पहले
महिला व बाल विकास विभाग की ओर से लघु सचिवालय के समीप पंचायत संसाधन केंद्र में महिला शक्ति केंद्र में जिला स्तरीय जागरूकता कार्यक्रम का आयाेजन किया गया। इसमें विभाग की विभिन्न याेजनाओं, गर्भवती महिला स्वयं की देखभाल, बेटी बचाओ बेटी पढ़ाओ अभियान बारे में बताया गया। कार्यक्रम में मुख्यातिथि के तौर पर उपायुक्त डॉ. नरहरि सिंह बांगड़ पहंचे।

इस दौरान अधिकारियों ने गर्भवती महिलाओं को पोषण आहार व फल वितरित किए और गर्भवती महिलाओं की स्वयं देखभाल संबंधित एक पुस्तिका का भी विमोचन किया। इसके अलावा कार्यक्रम के दौरान उपायुक्त ने बेटी बचाओ बेटी पढ़ाओ अभियान के तहत हस्ताक्षर अभियान पर साइन किए और विभिन्न प्रतियोगिताओं के महिला प्रतिभागियों को भी सम्मानित किया। उन्होंने कन्या भ्रूण हत्या की रोकथाम तथा नशा मुक्त समाज की स्थापना के लिए उपस्थित जन को शपथ दिलाई। उपायुक्त पर्यावरण संरक्षण का संदेश देते हुए पौधारोपण भी किया। कार्यक्रम में केक काटकर बच्चों का जन्मदिन भी मनाया गया।

उपायुक्त डॉ. बांगड़ ने कहा कि महिला सशक्त होगी तो देश सशक्त होगा। महिलाओं के उत्थान व सशक्तिकरण के लिए सरकार ने अनेक योजनाएं लागू की है। उन्होंने कहा कि कन्या भ्रूण हत्या की रोकथाम के लिए पीएनडीटी एक्ट तथा एमटीपी एक्ट बनाए गए है। उल्लंघना करने वालों के खिलाफ सख्त कानूनी कार्यवाही अमल में लाई जाती है।

इस मौके पर डिप्टी सीएमओ डॉ. सुनीता सोखी ने पोषण के महत्व को विस्तार से बताते हुए कहा कि प्रत्येक गर्भवती महिला के उचित व पोष्टिक आहार लेना बहुत जरूरी है। समय-समय पर अपने स्वास्थ्य की जांच करवानी चाहिए, ताकि कुपोषण से बचा जा सके। इस अवसर पर मुख्यमंत्री सुशासन सहयोग ज्योति, सीडीपीओ सुमन, सभी सुपरवाइजर व आंगनबाड़ी वर्कर व हैल्पर मौजूद रही।

