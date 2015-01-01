पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

योजना:नशा मुक्ति अभियान में युवा क्लबों को किया जाएगा शामिल

फतेहाबादएक घंटा पहले
बैठक के दौरान विभिन्न योजनाओं की समीक्षा करते उपायुक्त डॉ. नरहरि सिंह बांगड़।

डीसी डा. नरहरि सिंह बांगड़ ने स्थानीय निकाय विभाग के अधिकारियों को निर्देश दिए हैं कि वे रैन बसेरों में सभी सुविधाएं पुख्ता कर लें और जरूरतमंद को इन बसेरों में ठहराया जाए। संबंधित एसडीएम और पुलिस विभाग के अधिकारी लगातार इनकी निगरानी भी करें। ताकि ठंड के समय कोई भी बेघर व्यक्ति खुले में न सोये। उपायुक्त वीरवार को लघु सचिवालय के सभागार में अधिकारियों की बैठक ले रहे थे।

उपायुक्त ने पुलिस से कहा है कि वे रात्री गश्त के दौरान अगर कोई नागरिक बाहर मिलता है और उसके पास रहने का स्थान नहीं है तो रैन बसेरे में ठहरा सकते हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि सभी नगर परिषद और पालिका में ये रैन बसेरे बनाए गए हैं। नशा मुक्ति अभियान की समीक्षा करते हुए उपायुक्त ने समाज कल्याण और स्वास्थ्य विभाग को कहा कि इसे एक जन आंदोलन बनाए और गांवों में गठित युवा क्लब के सदस्यों को इसमें शामिल किया जाए।

गांवों में लगाए जा रहे कैंप में नशे बारे जागरूक करने के साथ-साथ अध्यापकों के वेबिनार आयोजित करें और उन्हें किस प्रकार से स्कूली बच्चों को जागरूक करना है उनकी पूर्ण जानकारी और कंटेंट बताया जाए। उपायुक्त ने चिन्ह्ति अपराध, सक्षम योजना, सरल पोर्टल, सीएम विंडो आदि योजनाओं की समीक्षा की और अधिकारियों को आवश्यक दिशा निर्देश जारी किए। बैठक में पुलिस अधीक्षक राजेश कुमार, एडीसी सम्वर्तक सिंह, सीईओ जयदीप सिंह, आरटीएम अजय चोपड़ा, एसडीएम कुलभूषण बंसल आिद मौजूद रहे।

