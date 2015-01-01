पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बदलाव:जिले में पहली बार विधानसभा की तरह चलेगा जिला परिषद का सत्र

फतेहाबाद4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

जिले में पहली बार 8 महीने बाद आयोजित होने वाली जिला परिषद की मीटिंग इस बार विधानसभा के सत्र की तरह चलेगी। जिला परिषद का यह सत्र 26 व 27 नवंबर को जिला परिषद भवन के हाल में सुबह 11 बजे से शुरू होगा तथा चेयरमैन व पार्षदों के इच्छा तक चलेगा। गौरतलब है कि बीते दिनों में ही कुल 18 में से 8 पार्षदों ने जिला परिषद चेयरमैन राजेश कस्वां पर जिला परिषद की पिछली बैठक की प्रोसिडिंग में गड़बड़ी कर ग्रांट का अधिकार खुद लेने के आरोप लगाए थे।

इस संबंध में पार्षदों ने 2 नवंबर को जिला परिषद के सीईओ को ज्ञापन देकर बैठक बुलाने की मांग की थी। इसके बाद चेयरमैन ने बैठक बुलाई है। दो दिनों तक चलने वाले इस सत्र में विभिन्न विभागों के अधिकारी भी मौजूद रहेंगे तथा पार्षदों को अपने-अपने विभागों में चल रही विभिन्न योजनाओं के बारे में जानकारी देंगे।

इसके अलावा संबंधित विभागाध्यक्ष पार्षदों को उनके विभागों में पार्षदों के माध्यम से होने वाले कार्यों का भी विवरण देंगे। इसके पीछे सरकार का मुख्य उद्देश्य यह है कि जिला पार्षद केवल बजट तक ही सीमित ना रहकर विभिन्न विभागों में आने वाली योजनाओं को लागू करवाएं ताकि आमजन को योजनाओं का फायदा मिल सके।

दो दिनों तक चलेगा जिला परिषद का सत्र : चेयरमैन
जिले में इस बार जिला परिषद का दो दिवसीय सत्र विधानसभा की तर्ज पर होगा। जिसमें सभी विभागाध्यक्ष पार्षदों को अपने विभागों की योजनाओं से अवगत करवाएंगे -राजेश कस्वां, चेयरमैन जिला परिषद।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें