धोखाधड़ी मामला:कैंसर रोगी की हादसे में मौत दिखा 20 लाख का बीमा क्लेम किया, 3 पर एफआईआर दर्ज

हांसी12 मिनट पहले
  • कंपनी को बताया कि बैलगाड़ी से गिरने के बाद सिर में चाेट से हुई मौत

कैंसर से जूझ रहे मरीज की मौत को हादसा दिखाकर 20 लाख रुपए का क्लेम करने के मामले में पुलिस ने तीन के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज किया है। बीमा कंपनी को बताया कि बैलगाड़ी से गिरने के बाद सिर में चाेट लगने से मौत हुई। बाद में कंपनी को पता लगा कि मृतक को कैंसर था। पुलिस को दी शिकायत में दिल्ली स्थित एसबीआई जनरल इंश्योरेंस कंपनी के डिप्टी मैनेजर डॉ. वासु पवार ने कहा कि कुछ लोगों का गिरोह कैंसर, हार्ट व किडनी जैसी बीमारियों से जूझ रहे मरीजों की पर्सनल एक्सिडेंट पॉलिसी करवा रहे हैं।

ऐसे बीमारी से जूझ रहे लोगों को बताते हैं कि पॉलिसी करवाने से उनके परिजनों को फायदा होगा। उनकी मौत के बाद एक झूठा घटनाक्रम रचते हैं। ऐसे लोगों के संपर्क में कानूनी जानकार, पोस्टमार्टम करने वाले डॉक्टर होते हैं, जिन्हें रिश्वत दे देते हैं। शिकायत के अनुसार ऐसे लोग तथ्यों को बदलकर और चिकित्सा रूपी जानकारी छुपाते हैं। जैसे पॉलिसी लेने वाले की बीमारियां आदि। अब कंपनी की जानकारी में ऐसे लोगों को गिरोह का पता लगा है कि जिन्होंने बीमार लोगों की पॉलिसी करवाई और फिर क्लेम लेने के लिए दावे किए।

खांडाखेड़ी के एक मृतक के बेटे द्वारा कंपनी से 20 लाख रुपए का क्लेम किया गया। दस्तावेजों में युवक ने बताया कि उनके पिता की मौत बैलगाड़ी से गिरने व उनके सिर में चोट लगने से हुई। उसका सिविल अस्पताल में पोस्टमार्टम किया गया। सिविल अस्पताल में पोस्टमार्टम किया गया। कंपनी द्वारा जांच की गई तो पता लगा कि मौत कैंसर से हुई है। इस पर पहले से ऐसे मामलों की जांच कर रही एसटीएफ को भी शिकायत की गई। हांसी पुलिस ने धर्मखेड़ी हाल हांसी निवासी सुनील, नरवाना के सलीम, कैथल निवासी मनोज के खिलाफ धोखाधड़ी सहित विभिन्न धाराओं के तहत मामला दर्ज किया है।

