कोरोना अपडेट:हांसी में 29 नए रोगी मिले, बढ़ रहा संक्रमण, जिले में 189 पाॅजिटिव मिले, एक की मौत

हांसीएक घंटा पहले
जिले में काेराेना संक्रमिताें की संख्या लगातार बढ़ रही है। स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अधिकारियाें के बार-बार जागरूक करने के बाद भी कुछ लाेग मास्क लगाने की तरफ कतई गंभीर नहीं हैं। यही नहीं साेशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन नहीं किया जा रहा है। मंगलवार काे भी जिले में 189 काेराेना संक्रमित मिले। वहीं, हांसी में मंगलवार को कोरोना के 29 नए केस सामने आए। इसमें से एक पॉजिटिव की मौत हो गई।

अब शहर में एक्टिव केसाें की संख्या 137 हो गई है। वहीं, 24 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है। कुल 791 पॉजिटिव केस अब तक सामने आ चुके हैं। आदर्श नगर निवासी 46 वर्षीय व्यक्ति की अग्रोहा मेडिकल कॉलेज में उपचार के दौरान मौत हो गई। पॉजिटिव पाए जाने पर उन्हें अग्रोहा मेडिकल कॉलेज में दाखिल करवाया गया था। सोमवार रात को उनकी मौत हो गई। मंगलवार को परिषद के कर्मचारियों व स्वास्थ्य विभाग के कर्मचारियों ने शव का दाह संस्कार किया।

चार कुतुब गेट निवासी 54 वर्षीय महिला, चौधरीयान मोहल्ला निवासी 69 वर्षीय वृद्धा, 52 वर्षीय व्यक्ति, रामपुरा मोहल्ला निवासी 13 वर्षीय किशोरी, 34 वर्षीय महिला, उत्तम नगर निवासी 23 वर्षीय युवती, बाबा बंदा बहादुर कॉलोनी निवासी 42 वर्षीय व्यक्ति, फ्रैंड्स कॉलोनी निवासी 42 वर्षीय व्यक्ति, भाटिया कॉलोनी निवासी 16 वर्षीय किशोर, काली देवी रोड निवासी 55 वर्षीय महिला, 12 वर्षीय किशोरी व 14 वर्षीय किशोर, रूप नगर में 50 वर्षीय व्यक्ति, 17 वर्षीय किशोरी, 15 वर्षीय किशोर, 49 वर्षीय व्यक्ति, वकील कॉलोनी में 35 वर्षीय व्यक्ति व उनकी पत्नी, काली देवी रोड निवासी 38 वर्षीय व्यक्ति, 32 वर्षीय महिला, रूप नगर कॉलोनी निवासी 80 वर्षीय वृद्ध, प्रताप बाजार निवासी 37 वर्षीय महिला, चौपटा बाजार निवासी 43 वर्षीय व्यक्ति, 65 वर्षीय वृद्धा सहित 29 पॉजिटिव मिले।

