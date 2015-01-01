पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लूट:भाटला गांव के पास बाइक सवार युवकों ने घर जा रहे लोन रिकवरी कर्मचारी से 9.27 लाख रुपये लूटे

हांसी34 मिनट पहले
फाइल फोटो।
  • पीड़ित कर्मचारी ने बताया धक्का मारकर छीना बैग, पुलिस ने शिकायत पर केस दर्ज कर शुरू की छानबीन

बरवाला रोड पर भाटला गांव के पास कोटेक महिंद्रा बैंक के लोन रिकवरी कर्मचारी से बाइक सवार दो युवकों ने 9.27 लाख रुपए लूट लिए। लूटी गई राशि की लोन की किश्तों थी, जिसे वह कलेक्शन करके लाया थे। पुलिस ने मामले में छानबीन शुरू कर दी। पुलिस को दी शिकायत में चैनत निवासी अजय दूहन ने बताया कि वह हांसी के कोटेक महिंद्रा बैंक में लोन रिकवरी विभाग में ड्यूटी करता है।

गुरुवार को वह अपनी बाइक पर सवार होकर रात को गांव जा रहे थे। उनके बैग में 9 लाख 27 हजार रुपए की नकदी थी। साथ में 74 हजार रुपए के चेक और एटीएम कार्ड थे। यह रकम और चेक लोगों की लोन की किश्त के रूप में उनके पास थी। उन्होंने कहा कि पूरी राशि और चेक उन्हें अगले दिन बैंक में जमा कराने थे।

रात करीब पौने दस बजे जब वह भाटला गांव के पास पहुंचे तो मोटर साइकिल पर सवार दो युवक उनका पीछा करते हुए आए। युवकों ने अपनी मोटर साइकिल को उनकी बाइक के आगे लगा दिया और उन्हें जबरन रुकवा लिया। इनके बाद दोनों ने उन्हें धक्का मारकर हाथ से बैग छीन लिया और फरार हो गए। उन्होंने शुक्रवार को पुलिस को मामले में शिकायत दी। पुलिस ने शिकायत पर केस दर्ज कर छानबीन शुरू कर दी।

सीसीटीवी कैमरा नहीं मिला: एसएचओ

मामले की छानबीन कर रहे हैं। रोड पर कोई सीसीटीवी कैमरा नहीं मिला। मोबाइल नंबर के आधार पर छानबीन को आगे बढ़ाएंगे। -कश्मीरी लाल, एसएचओ, सदर।

राजधानी कॉलोनी से चोरों ने नकदी और हजारों का सामान किया चाेरी

शहर की राजधानी कॉलोनी में चोरों ने वारदात को अंजाम देते हुए मकान में रखी नकदी और हजारों रुपयों के सामान पर हाथ साफ कर दिया। पुलिस ने मामले के संबंध में मकान मालकिन नीलम की शिकायत पर केस दर्ज कर जांच आरंभ कर दी है। पुलिस को दी जानकारी में नीलम पत्नी शमशेर श्योकंद ने कहा कि वह अपने परिवार के साथ एक शादी समारोह मे शामिल होने के लिए गई थी। अगले दिन मकान के पड़ोसियों ने फोन पर सूचना दी कि उनके मकान में चोरी हो गई है। बाद में जब घर आकर संभाला तो मकान में रखी अलमारियां खुली पड़ी थी।

