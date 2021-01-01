पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुविधा:9254477701 पर व्हाट्सएप कर ऑनलाइन ठगी की करें शिकायत

हांसी5 घंटे पहले
  • तुरंत होगी कार्रवाई, एफआईआर बाद में होगी

साइबर अपराधों से निपटने के लिए जिला पुलिस हांसी ने आम लोगों के लिए नई सुविधा शुरू की है। साइबर अपराध का शिकार होते ही कोई भी व्यक्ति तुरंत पुलिस को व्हाट्सएप पर सूचित कर सकेगा। साइबर क्राइम टीम तुरंत एक्शन लेते हुए मामले में कार्रवाई करेगी। पुलिस जिला में पिछले कुछ समय से साइबर क्राइम से जुड़े मामले सामने आ रहे हैं। ऐसे में जिला पुलिस द्वारा यह सेवा शुरू की गई है।

एसपी नितिका गहलोत ने बताया कि कोई भी व्यक्ति जिला पुलिस के मोबाइल नंबर 9254477701 पर साइबर फ्रॉड से जुड़ी सभी जानकारियां व्हाट्सएप कर सकते हैं। पुलिस इन पर तुरंत कार्रवाई करेगी। उन्होंने कहा कि फ्रॉड होने पर पुलिस को बैंक अकाउंट नंबर की कॉपी, अपना पहचान पत्र, ट्रांजेक्शन की स्क्रीन शॉर्ट, पैसे कटने का एसएमएस और फ्रॉड करने वाले का मोबाइल नंबर बताए गए नंबर पर व्हाट्सएप करें।

उन्होंने कहा कि पीड़ित साइबर अपराध से जुड़े मामले में शिकायत संबंधित थाने में बाद में दर्ज करवा सकता है, लेकिन तुरंत उपरोक्त व्हाट्सएप नंबर पर मामले से जुड़े सभी स्क्रीनशॉट व्हाट्सएप भेज दें। पुलिस तुरंत साइबर फ्रॉड के मामले में कार्रवाई शुरू कर सकेगी। उन्होंने आम जनता का आह्वान किया कि किसी भी अनाधिकृत व्यक्ति को अपना ओटीपी नंबर न बताए व सतर्कता से इंटरनेट का इस्तेमाल करें, ताकि भी तरह के फ्रॉड या ऑनलाइन ठगी से बचा जा सके।

पुलिस पहले भी वापस दिला चुकी है पैसा : एसपी

एसपी ने बताया कि खेड़ी जालब विकास के साथ 9871 का ऑनलाइन फ्राड हुआ था। उसने तुरंत साइबर शाखा से संपर्क किया साइबर शाखा ने तुरंत कार्रवाई करते हुए 9871 रुपए तुरंत रिफंड करवा दिए।

