बैठक:कमिश्नर की पहली बैठक में पार्षदों ने उठाया भ्रष्टाचार का मुद्दा, टूटी सड़कें दिखाईं

हांसीएक घंटा पहले
नगर निगम आयुक्त अशोक गर्ग नगर परिषद में आए। पार्षदों के साथ बैठक की। परिषद के अधिकारी भी मौजूद रहे। कुछ पार्षदों ने उनके समक्ष परिषद में भ्रष्टाचार, अनियमितताओं और गड़बड़ियों की शिकायतें कीं। सफाई और स्ट्रीट लाइट व्यवस्था का मुद्दा उठाया। आयुक्त को मौके पर ले जाकर बनने के साथ ही टूट रही सड़कें दिखाई। आयुक्त ने अपने फोन से ऐसी सड़कों के फोटो लिए और वीडियो भी बनाई।

शहर की समस्याएं जानने के लिए आए आयुक्त अशोक गर्ग के सामने पार्षद व पार्षद प्रतिनिधियों ने परिषद के अधिकारियों पर जमकर भ्रष्टाचार के आरोप लगाए। सफाई व्यवस्था को लेकर पार्षदों ने शिकायतें की। आयुक्त को विकास कार्यों में हुई धांधली के लिए काली देवी रोड, क्रांति चौक से दिल्ली रोड तक की सड़कें दिखाई गईं। पार्षद प्रतिनिधि सीमांत चौधरी, पार्षद अजय सैनी, आशीष पिंकू, रमेश मदान, अनिल बंसल व अन्य पार्षदों द्वारा सफाई व्यवस्था की बदहाली का मुद्दा उठाया गया।

विकास कार्यों को लेकर भ्रष्टाचार के आरोप लगाए गए। इस परिषद के अधिकारियों के रवैये व ढिलाई को लेकर पार्षदों ने मिलकर आवाज उठाई। अधिकांश पार्षदों द्वारा सफाई व्यवस्था खराब होने की बात कही गई। मीटिंग में सोनू बिडलान व सोनू जांगड़ा द्वारा परिषद द्वारा ठीक काम करने की बात कही गई। उनका कहना था कि उनके वार्डों में समस्या का समाधान हो जाता है। विकास कार्य अच्छे हो रहे हैं। मीटिंग के बाद पार्षद, पार्षद प्रतिनिधियों में आपस में नोंक-झोंक भी हुई।

सफाई व्यवस्था के बदहाल व भ्रष्टाचार की शिकायतों पर आयुक्त ने पार्षदों से कहा कि वह परिषद में आते रहेंगे। आगे भी मौके देखेंगे। आयुक्त ने काली देवी रोड, भिवानी रोड, क्रांति चौक से दिल्ली रोड तक की फोटो लिए और वीडियोग्राफी की। आयुक्त ने पार्षदों से परिषद के वाट्सएप ग्रुप के बारे में पूछा जिससे शिकायतें अधिकारियों तक पहुंच जाएं। सीमांत चौधरी ने कहा कि पहले ग्रुप था। बाद में डिलीट कर दिया। आयुक्त ने कहा कि दोबारा ग्रुप बनाओ, सभी अधिकारी व पार्षद को उसमें जोड़ा जाए, साथ ही उन्हें भी।

यह बोले पार्षद व पार्षद प्रतिनिधि

पार्षद प्रतिनिधि व प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना के सदस्य सीमांत चौधरी ने कहा कि काली देवी रोड कुछ समय पहले बना व क्रांति चौक से दिल्ली रोड भी। लेकिन यह रोड बनने के साथ ही उखड़ने लगे हैं। इसकी जांच भी करवाई गई। जांच में यह पास कर दिए गए। भिवानी रोड पर सड़क किनारे पेवर ब्लॉक लेवल पर नहीं लगाए गए हैं। उनके वार्ड में स्ट्रीट लाईट ठीक करवाने के लिए प्रतिदिन फोटो भेजकर शिकायत करते हैं। कोई सुध नहीं लेता।

