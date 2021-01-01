पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वैक्सीनेशन:डॉक्टर और पेरा मेडिकल स्टाफ भी वैक्सीन लगवाने से हट रहा पीछे, 176 में से सिर्फ 46 ने लगवाया टीका

हांसी
  • 5 ने वैक्सीन लगवाने से मना कर दिया, 113 पहुंचे ही नहीं

कोरोना को रोकने के लिए सरकार द्वारा चलाए जा रहे वैक्सीनेशन को लेकर चिकित्सक व पैरा मेडिकल स्टाफ भी पीछे हट रहा है। सिविल अस्पताल में दूसरे चरण के टीकाकरण में 176 चिकित्सक व पैरामेडिकल स्टाफ में से केवल 46 को ही वैक्सीन लगी। 113 चिकित्सक व पैरा मेडिकल स्टाफ वैक्सीनेशन के लिए नहीं आए। वैक्सीनेशन के लिए 76 लोग ही आए। इसमें से 46 को वैक्सीन की पहली डोज लगी।

12 को उनके स्वास्थ्य कारणों से रिजेक्ट कर दिया गया। 5 ने वैक्सीन लगवाने से मना कर दिया। बाकी 113 आए ही नहीं। वहीं, आगे का शेड्यूल तय नहीं हुआ है। दूसरे चरण का टीकाकरण के लिए कोविशील्ड की 200 डोज अलॉट हुई। प्राइवेट अस्पतालों के 176 चिकित्सकों और पैरा मेडिकल स्टाफ की सूची तैयार की गई है। जिसे इंजेक्शन लगना है, उसके पास मैसेज भेजकर प्वाइंट व समय बताया जाता है।

सिविल अस्पातल में पीपीसी सेंटर को कोविड वैक्सीनेशन सेंटर बनाया गया है। यह अस्पातल के पिछली तरफ स्थित है। कोविड वैक्सीनेशन सेंटर के लिए यहां पिछले सोमवार सप्लाई आने के साथ वैक्सीनेशन शुरू गई थी। सेंटर में पहले 120 डोज आई थीं। यहीं पर वैक्सीन को रखा गया है। दो दिन तक चले वैक्सीनेशन के बाद एक तरह से रुक गया था। इसमें भी 191 में से केवल 71 लोगों ने ही वैक्सीन लगवाई है।

28 लोगों को उनके स्वास्थ्य कारणों ने वैक्सीन नहीं लगी। दूसरे चरण में अब प्राइवेट अस्पतालों के चिकित्सकों और कर्मचारियों को वैक्सीन लगाई गई है। विभाग की तरफ से इसके लिए चिकित्सकों और स्वास्थ्य कर्मचारियों को नाम भेजे गए थे, जिसके बाद 176 लोगों की सूची बनकर आई है।

ऐप खोलें
