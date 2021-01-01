पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मांग:डीटीपी ने पुलिस को एफआईआर के लिए भेजी थी 101 पन्नों की रिपोर्ट, 7 माह बाद अब बड़ी कार्रवाई

हांसी5 घंटे पहले
सिविल अस्पताल के सामने स्थित मेम का बाग, जिसकी जमीन को लेकर विवाद चल रहा है। - Dainik Bhaskar
सिविल अस्पताल के सामने स्थित मेम का बाग, जिसकी जमीन को लेकर विवाद चल रहा है।

ऐतिहासिक मेम के बाग की जमीन पर अवैध रूप से कॉलोनी काटने में जिला नगर योजनाकार ने विधायक विनोद भयाना के भाई नरेंद्र भयाना, कांग्रेस नेता ओम प्रकाश पंघाल व अन्य के खिलाफ पिछले साल जून में शिकायत दी थी। पुलिस ने शिकायत पर मामला दर्ज करने में 7 महीने लगा दिए। कॉलोनी को अवैध करार देने के बाद जिला नगर योजनाकार ने यहां कार्रवाई भी की।

पहले कॉलोनी के अवैध होने के बोर्ड चस्पा किए और फिर निर्माण ध्वस्त किए। पुलिस प्रशासन ने तब योजनाकार की टीम को सुरक्षा के दृष्टिगत पुलिस बल मुहैया कराया था। मगर मामला दर्ज करने में देरी की। मेम के बाग की जमीन पर प्लॉट काटने का मामला शुरू से ही सुर्खियों में रहा। लंबे समय तक यहां गतिविधियां रुकी रहीं। मगर पिछले साल एक बिल्डिंग सोसायटी ने फिर से अपनी गतिविधियां शुरू कर दी।

सियासी स्तर पर भी विरोध शुरू हुआ। विधायक के विरोधी मामले को जिला नगर योजनाकार के पास ले गए। योजनाकार ने अपने स्तर पर भी जांच कराई और सोसायटी को नोटिस दिया। यही नहीं, इस जगह पर बोर्ड भी लगवाए और लोगों को चेताया कि यहां जमीन न खरीदें।

विभाग ने यहां जेसीबी भी चलवाई। पुलिस को एफआईआर दर्ज करने के लिए लिखा। विभाग की तरफ से पिछले साल जून में पुलिस को एफआईआर के लिए लिखा गया। एफआईआर दर्ज करने के लिए 101 पन्नों की विस्तृत रिपोर्ट भेजी गई। रिपोर्ट में गूगल मैप, कॉलोनी के प्लान, जमाबंदी, रजिस्ट्री और फोटो मुहैया कराए गए।

