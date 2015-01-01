पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ब्लाइंड मर्डर की गुत्थी सुलझी:दोस्तों और रिश्तेदारों ने की थी देवेंद्र उर्फ देवी की हत्या

हांसी2 घंटे पहले
सिटी पुलिस ने पांच दिसंबर को हुई देवेंद्र उर्फ देवी सिंह की हत्या की गुत्थी सुलझा ली है। देवेंद्र की हत्या उसके दोस्तों और रिश्तेदारों ने की थी। हत्या इकट्ठे बैठकर शराब पीने के दौरान हुए विवाद के की गई। पुलिस की पूछताछ में आराेपियाें ने बताया कि नई ऑटो मार्केट में शराब पीने के दौरान किसी विवाद में देवेंद्र ने गाली दे दी, जिससे गुस्साए तीन अन्य युवकों ने उसकी हत्या कर दी।

पुलिस ने हत्या के तीन आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। तीनों को रविवार को कोर्ट पर पेश कर पुलिस रिमांड पर लेगी। देवेंद्र मध्य प्रदेश का रहने वाला था और तीन हत्या आरोपी भी उसी इलाके के रहने वाले हैं। पांच दिसंबर को पुलिस कंट्रोल रूम पर सूचना आई थी कि नई ऑटो मार्केट में एक युवक का शव पड़ा है। मृतक के चेहरे और आंखों पर किसी पत्थर या ईंटों आदि से वार किए गए हैं। सूचना मिलने पर सिटी पुलिस की टीम एसएचओ दलबीर सिंह की अगुवाई में मौके पर पहुंची और छानबीन शुरू कर दी। फोरेंसिक टीम को भी मौके पर सबूत इकट्ठे किए। पहले दिन मृतक की पहचान नहीं हुई।

पुलिस ने उसके शव को सिविल अस्पताल की मोर्चरी में रखवाया। अगले दिन एक डेयरी संचालक मदन लाल ने उसकी पहचान की। उन्होंने पुलिस को बताया कि मृतक मध्य प्रदेश का रहने वाला देवेंद्र उर्फ देवी सिंह था और उनके यहां काम करता था। डीएसपी विनोद शंकर ने बताया कि कॉल डिटेल, लोकेशन के अलावा अन्य तरीकों से की गई छानबीन में शक की सुई उसके तीन जानकारों पर गई। पुलिस ने तीनों से पूछताछ की तो उन्होंने देवेंद्र की हत्या करना कबूल कर लिया। तीनों को जींद रोड टी प्वाइंट से गिरफ्तार किया गया।

पुलिस तीनों को रिमांड पर लेकर गहन पूछताछ करेगी। हत्या में गिरफ्तार किए युवक मध्य प्रदेश के जिला दमोह के आथाई का लक्ष्मण, डाल सिंह उर्फ पहाड़ी व सागर जिला के चंद्रपुर का अवधेश है। मृतक देवेंद्र भी चंद्रपुर का रहने वाला था। वह करीब दो महीने पहले मध्य प्रदेश से अवधेश के साथ हांसी आया था। वह विवाहित था और उसका परिवार वहीं रहता है। यहां वह मदन लाल की डेयरी में रह रहा था। चार दिसंबर को काम खत्म होने के बाद तीनों ने इकट्ठे बैठकर शराब पी। विवाद होने पर देवेंद्र की हत्या कर दी गई। एसएचओ सिटी दलबीर सिंह ने इसमें अहम भूमिका निभाई।

