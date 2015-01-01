पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

महामारी का कहर:जिले में काेराेना ग्रस्त एक महिला सहित 11 और राेगियों की माैत, 283 नए संक्रमित भी सामने आए

हिसार/हांसी3 घंटे पहले
  • कुल रोगी 11936, इनमें 9782 स्वस्थ हुए, अभी एक्टिव केस 2002

जिले में 11 और कोरोना संक्रमितों की मृत्यु हुई है। इनमें से एक महिला व 9 पुरुष शामिल हैं। 3 रोगियों को छोड़कर बाकी 8 की उम्र 60 प्लस थी। इतना ही नहीं कई रोगी कोरोना के अलावा अन्य बीमारियों से ग्रस्त थे। इनमें से कुछ मौतें रविवार तो कुछ सोमवार को अलग-अलग अस्पतालों व मेडिकल कॉलेज में हुई हैं। हालांकि स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने कोविड पोर्टल पर आंकड़ा अपडेट नहीं किया। विभाग की तरफ से 152 ही मौत को ही कोविड बुलेटिन में दर्शाया गया है।

संक्रमण से जान गंवाने वाले सभी 11 रोगियों की डेथ रिपोर्ट्स का मंगलवार को ऑडिट किया जाएगा। विशेषज्ञ की राय के बाद ही मौत के आंकड़े पोर्टल पर दर्ज होंगे, जोकि बढ़कर 163 हो सकते हैं। बता दें कि जिले में आदमपुर की 58 वर्षीय महिला, सीसवाल के 65 वर्षीय, हाउसिंग बोर्ड काॅलोनी सेक्टर 15 के 70 वर्षीय, अर्बन एस्टेट के 68 वर्षीय, किरोड़ी के 42 वर्षीय, आर्य नगर के 69 वर्षीय, संत नगर के 66 वर्षीय, डीएन काॅलेज रोड अग्रवाल काॅलोनी के 67 वर्षीय, बुगाना के 83 वर्षीय, सेक्टर 13 के 52 वर्षीय और हांसी बोगा राम काॅलोनी के 61 वर्षीय पुरुष रोगी ने दम तोड़ा है।

इतना ही नहीं कोरोेना संक्रमितों की आंकड़ा भी तेजी से बढ़ रहा है। साेमवार काे 283 नये राेगी मिलने पर कुल राेगियाें का आंकड़ा 11936 तक पहुंच गया है। इनमें से 9782 स्वस्थ हाे चुके हैं जबकि एक्टिव केस 2002 हैं। बोघा राम कॉलोनी निवासी 61 वर्षीय व्यक्ति हिसार के एक प्राइवेट अस्पताल में दाखिल थे। जहां सोमवार को उनकी मौत हो गई।

हांसी में कहां मिले संक्रमित

हांसी के वकील कॉलोनी निवासी 39 वर्षीय व्यक्ति, भाटिया कुटिया के पास निवासी 31 वर्षीय व्यक्ति, उत्तम नगर निवासी 45 वर्षीय महिला कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाए गए। नई अनाज मंडी निवासी 55 वर्षीय व्यक्ति, गोल कोठी निवासी 80 वर्षीय वृद्ध व उनकी 79 वर्षीय पत्नी, प्रताप बाजार निवासी 52 वर्षीय व्यक्ति, अनमोल पैलेस के पास रहने वाले 40 वर्षीय व्यक्ति, फीका पीर निवासी 58 वर्षीय व्यक्ति, सदर बाजार निवासी 75 वर्षीय वृद्ध, सेक्टर 6 निवासी 50 वर्षीय व्यक्ति व 21 वर्षीय युवक, आर्य नगर निवासी 32 वर्षीय महिला, जगदीश कॉलोनी निवासी 25 वर्षीय युवती कोरोना पॉजिटिव मिली।

