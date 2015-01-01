पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समस्या:टूटी सड़कों, खोदकर छोड़े रोड और कचरे पर बिफरे विधायक, दीपावली तक ठीक करने के निर्देश

हांसी4 घंटे पहले
गांधी कॉलोनी में कार्य का निरीक्षण करते विधायक विनोद भयाना।
  • नगर परिषद, जनस्वास्थ्य व लोकनिर्माण विभाग के अफसरों के साथ विनोद भयाना ने की मीटिंग

टूटी सड़कें, खोद कर छोड़ गए रोड, जगह-जगह लगे कचरे के ढेर। फेस्टिवल सीजन में पूरे शहर का यही हाल है। जिस रोड पर चले जाओ या तो वह रोड टूटा हुआ होगा, अगर ठीक होगा तो किसी कारण से खोद रखा होगा। उस पर लगे कचरे के ढेर फेस्टिवल सीजन में भी मिल जाएंगे। इन समस्याओं को दूर करने के लिए विधायक विनोद भयाना ने अधिकारियों की मीटिंग लेकर उन्हें दीपावली तक का समय दिया।

शहर की दुर्दशा को लेकर आखिरकार विधायक भयाना ने संज्ञान ले ही लिया। नगर परिषद, जनस्वास्थ्य विभाग व लोकनिर्माण विभाग के अधिकारियों की मीटिंग ली। मीटिंग में नगर परिषद के ईओ संजय रोहिल्ला, सेक्रेटरी राजेश महता, एमई जयबीर सिंह व देवेंद्र गक्खड़, जेई जितेंद्र खांडा व राहुल भोरिया, जनस्वास्थ्य विभाग के एक्सईएन रोहित धतरवाल व जेई सरदार अमरीक सिंह, लोक निर्माण विभाग के एक्सईएन मनोज ओला मीटिंग में उपस्थित रहे।

मीटिंग के बाद विधायक भयाना अधिकारियों के साथ गांधी कॉलोनी में मौका देखने के लिए गए। वहां पर जनस्वास्थ्य विभाग द्वारा पेयजल व सीवरेज लाइन डालने के लिए खुदी हुई गलियां देखकर इन्हें रिपेयर करवाने के लिए कहा। इसे मीटिंग में जनस्वास्थ्य विभाग के अधिकारियों को कहा भगत सिंह पिछले वर्ष ही नया बना था। इसको भी विभाग ने तोड़ दिया। शहर में कई जगह ऐसी हैं जहां पर जनस्वास्थ्य विभाग द्वारा काम करने के बाद रोड को रिपेयर नहीं किया जाता है।

न ही परिषद इस पर संज्ञान लेता है। उन्होंने कहा कि जो भी विभाग रोड पर काम करेगा उसे ही रिपेयर करवानी होगी। गांधी कॉलोनी में पेयजल लाइन के लिए पूरी तोड़ दी गई। इसके बाद रोड को टूटी हुई हालत में छोड़ दिया गया। भगत सिंह रोड को जनस्वास्थ्य विभाग ने पेयजल लाइन में लीकेज की शिकायत बता कर पांच जगह से खोद दिया था। इसको अभी तक ठीक नहीं करवाया गया। लोकनिर्माण विभाग के अधिकारियों को अपनी सड़कों की हालत देखने के लिए कहा गया।

अंबेडकर चौक से पुराना बस स्टैंड, सिसाय पुल से पटेल स्मारक चौक, विश्वकर्मा चौक से जींद चुंगी जैसे रोड पर ध्यान देने के लिए कहा। इन रोड की हालत काफी बदतर हो चुकी है। दोनों विभागों को दीपावली तक रोड को रिपेयर व पैच वर्क करवाने के लिए कहा। मीटिंग में चेयरपर्सन प्रतिनिधि विनोद सैनी, बक्शी ठकराल, गोलू चावला, टोनी भाटिया व अन्य उपस्थित रहे। मीटिंग के बाद विधायक ने रेस्ट हाउस में ही लोगों की शिकायतें सुनीं।

नप बनाएगी चार्ट प्लान

मीटिंग में सफाई व्यवस्था को लेकर परिषद की काफी किरकिरी हुई। मीटिंग में विधायक भयाना को पता चला कि सोमवार को डोर टू डोर कचरा कलेक्शन के लिए टिपर नहीं चले व कचरा भी नहीं उठा। इसे लेकर कारण पूछा गया तो पता चला की बीड़ फार्म में कचरा डंपिंग स्टेशन पर कचरा काफी एकत्रित हो गया है, जिससे वाहन अंदर नहीं जा पा रहे। इस पर जेसीबी चलवाकर रास्ता बनाने के लिए कहा गया।

सफाई को लेकर परिषद को एक चार्ट प्लान बनाने के लिए कहा। जिसमें शहर चार हिस्से में बंटा हो। प्रत्येक हिस्से में एमई व जेई की ड्यूटी लगाई जाए। जो नियमित रूप से निरीक्षण करें। वहीं परिषद के टूटी सड़कों पर पैच वर्क करवाने के लिए कहा गया। अधूरे पड़े हुए कामों को शुरू करवाकर जल्दी पूरा करवाने के लिए कहा।

