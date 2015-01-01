पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कड़ी सुरक्षा:त्योहारी सीजन में पुलिस ने शहर में लगाए 10 नाके

हांसी4 घंटे पहले
त्योहारी सीजन में बाजारों में बड़े वाहनों का प्रवेश रोकने और असामाजिक तत्वों पर नजर रखने के लिए पुलिस ने शहर में 10 नाके लगाए हैं। कानून-व्यवस्था बनाए रखने के लिए भीड़-भाड़ वाले इलाकों में अतिरिक्त पुलिस फोर्स तैनात की गई है। एसपी लोकेंद्र सिंह द्वारा प्रबंधक अफसर शहर थाना व यातायात पुलिस प्रबंधक व्यवस्था सुचारू रखते हुए कानून व शांति बनाए रखने के लिए लगाए गए हैं, ताकि आम जनता त्याेहार शांतिपूर्वक मना सके।

शहर में पैदल, पेट्रोलिंग, राइडर गश्त करेंगे। महिलाओं की सुरक्षा के लिए महिला पुलिस की तैनाती की गई है। बाजारों में भारी वाहन रोकने व दुपहिया वाहनों को नियंत्रित करने के लिए नाके लगाए गए हैं। पुलिस अधीक्षक ने सभी थाना प्रबंधकों व चौकी इंचार्जों को निर्देश दिए हैं कि मास्क का प्रयोग न करने वालों के ज्यादा से ज्यादा चालान किए जाएं। मास्क ने लगाने वालों पर कार्रवाई के लिए एक विशेष टीम का गठन किया गया है। उनकी तरफ से पुलिस कर्मचारियों निर्देश दिए गए हैं कि ड्यूटी के दौरान मास्क पहने और सेनिटाइजर का प्रयोग करें।

