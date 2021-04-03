पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Haryana
  Hisar
  Hansi
  Preparations For Tomorrow's Flywheel Jam Are Fast, Munadis Are Being Held In Villages, Committees Will Meet Today And Make Strategy

किसान आंदाेलन:कल के चक्का जाम की तैयारियां तेज, गांवों में हो रही मुनादी, कमेटियां आज मीटिंग कर बनाएंगी रणनीति

हांसी/बरवाला/नारनौंद/हिसार, अग्राेहा, सुलखनी, बालसमंद, बरवाला व उकलानाएक घंटा पहले
हांसी| रामायण टोल प्लाजा पर धरने पर उमड़ी महिलाओं की भीड़। किसानों के समर्थन में टोल प्लाजा पर उमड़ी युवाओं की भीड़। - Dainik Bhaskar
हांसी| रामायण टोल प्लाजा पर धरने पर उमड़ी महिलाओं की भीड़। किसानों के समर्थन में टोल प्लाजा पर उमड़ी युवाओं की भीड़।
  • रामायण टोल पर लगा नेताओं का जमघट, अभय चौटाला, सोमवीर सांगवान और अवतार सिंह भड़ाना पहुंचे
  • हिसार के आसपास चाराें टोल नाकों पर धरने जारी, आज दोपहर 12 से 3 बजे तक जाम का ऐलान

तीन कृषि कानूनों के विरोध में हिसार शहर के आसपास चाराें टोल नाकों पर किसान डटे हैं। सर्दी और खराब मौसम में भी दिन-रात धरने जारी हैं। कानून वापसी की मांग पर संयुक्त किसान मोर्चा के आह्वान पर 6 फरवरी को चक्का जाम की तैयारियां चल रही हैं। एकजुट होकर किसान और उनके सहयोगी संगठन आंदोलन को तेज करने में जुटे हैं। 6 फरवरी को सभी हाई-वे स्थित टोल नाकों पर चक्का जाम करने का किसानों ने ऐलान किया है।

जहां-जहां धरने चल रहे हैं, वहां भी दोपहर 12 से 3 बजे तक चक्का जाम की तैयारी है। आज कई जगह बैठकें कर कमेटियां रणनीति बनाएंगी। इधर, रामायण टोल प्लाजा पर नेताओं का जमघट लगा। अभय चौटाला, अवतार भड़ाना और सोमवीर सांगवान मय्यड़ टोल पर पहुंचे। आंदोलन को समर्थन देते हुए सरकार को निशाने पर लिया। कुलदीप खरड़, विकास सीसर, मनोज राठी, जोगिंद्र मायड़, दलजीत सिहाग सिसाय, मुजादपुर के पूर्व सरपंच रामफल, उमरा के पूर्व सरपंच जयबीर, भूपेंद्र गंगवा, योगेंद्र योगी, शीलू प्रधान, फूल कुमार पेटवाड, राम अवतार सुलचानी, दिलबाग हुड्डा, सोमबीर भगाना, प्रेम मलिक, राजेंद्र सूरा, जस्सी पेटवाड़ सहित अनेक किसान नेता मौजूद थे।

हांसी में किसानों ने बंद कराया जियो स्टोर, बाहर खड़े होकर की नारेबाजी

आंदोलन के चलते किसानों ने बस स्टैंड के सामने जियो स्टोर को बंद करा दिया। बड़ी संख्या में किसान स्टोर पर पहुंचे और मैनेजर रमेश सैनी को स्टोर बंद करने के लिए कहा। किसानों ने कहा कि उनकी स्टोर के किसी अधिकारी या कर्मचारी से कोई दुश्मनी नहीं है। वह केवल उनकी कंपनी का विरोध कर रहे हैं। किसानों के रुख को देखते हुए स्टोर बंद कर दिया गया। किसान दोपहर बाद करीब साढ़े तीन बजे स्टोर पर पहुंचे। वह चार-पांच गाड़ियों में सवार होकर आए थे और उनकी अगुवाई किसान नेता विकास सीसर कर रहे थे।

किसानों ने स्टोर के अंदर घुसते ही स्टोर इंचार्ज रमेश सैनी को स्टोर बंद करने के लिए कहा। स्टोर बंद कर दिया गया, जिसके बाद किसानों ने बाहर खड़े होकर सरकार के खिलाफ नारेबाजी करनी शुरू कर दी। साथ ही स्टोर मैनेजर काे किसान आंदोलन जारी रहने तक स्टोर न खोलने को कहा। स्टोर बंद कराने के बाद विकास सीसर ने कहा कि किसान जिओ कंपनी के खिलाफ हैं। इसलिए उन्होंने इस स्टोर को बड़े ही शांतिपूर्ण तरीके से बंद करवाया है।

चाै. देवीलाल के पद चिह्नाें पर चलने वाला व्यक्ति हूं, पद महत्व नहीं रखता : अभय

अभय सिंह चौटाला ने कहा कि जब से भाजपा सत्ता में आई है, तब से कहीं न कहीं, कोई न कोई आंदोलन चला है। चाहे पटेल आंदोलन हो या महाराष्ट्र में किसानों का आंदोलन। तीन कृषि कानूनों के विरोध में किसान लंबे समय से आंदोलनरत हैं। विधानसभा से इस्तीफे पर बोलते हुए उन्होंने कहा कि विधायक पद उनके लिए कोई महत्व नहीं रखता। वह चौधरी देवीलाल के पदचिह्नाें पर चलने वाले व्यक्ति हैं, जिन्होंने किसान की लड़ाई के लिए अनेक बार अपने पदों को ठोकर मारी थी। उन्होंने कहा कि किसान मोर्चा ने 6 फरवरी को बंद का आह्वान किया है। वह उम्मीद करते हैं कि लोग बंद को पूर्ण रूप से सफल बनाने का काम करेंगे।

पार्टी में पद आनी-जानी चीज, अभी किसान हाेने का फर्ज निभा रहा हूं : अवतार भडाणा

अवतार सिंह भडाणा ने कहा- मैं किसान का बेटा हूं और किसान की बात करता हूं। पार्टी में पद आनी-जानी वाली चीजें हैं। अब मैं सभी से इस्तीफा दे चुका हूं और एक किसान होने के नाते अपना फर्ज निभा रहा हूं। उन्होंने कहा कि एक साजिश के तहत किसान आंदोलन को कुचलने की कोशिश की गई। मगर किसानों ने विवेक से काम लिया और अब सच्चाई सामने आ चुकी है। सरकार किसान आंदोलन को कुचलने के लिए किस हद तक गिर सकती है। किसानों के मसीहा सर छोटू राम ने किसानों के हितों के लिए लाहौर से आंदोलन शुरू किया था। उन्होंने किसानों से कहा था कि अपने हक की लड़ाई बार-बार खुद लड़नी होगी।

कमजाेर विपक्ष काे देखते हुए माेदी सरकार ने कृषि कानून पास किए : सोमवीर सांगवान

चरखी दादरी के विधायक सोमवीर सांगवान ने धरने को संबोधित करते हुए कहा कि कोरोना महामारी की आड़ लेकर और कमजोर विपक्ष को देखते हुए केंद्र की मोदी सरकार ने तीन कृषि कानून पास कर दिए। अगर ये तीनों कानून लागू हो गए तो आप लोगों को अपनी जमीन अडानी और अंबानी जैसे बड़े घरानों को बेचनी पड़ेगी। इसीलिए आप लोग मजबूती से डटे रहें। उन्होंने कहा कि करीब 70 दिन से किसानों का धरना चल रहा है। किसान एमएसपी के लिए मारे-मारे फिर रहा है। पंजाब के लोगों ने अपने हकों की लड़ाई के लिए अलख जगाई। हरियाणा, उत्तर प्रदेश व मध्य प्रदेश के लोगों ने उनका समर्थन किया।

लांधड़ी टाेल : किरमारा से 1 क्विंटल दूध पहुंचाया

गुरुवार को धरने का नेतृत्व किसान नेता सुल्तान काजला व संदीप जांगड़ा मीरपुर ने किया। टोल से 50 ट्रैक्टर का जत्था टिकरी बॉर्डर के लिए रवाना हुए। सुबह किरमारा गांव से एक क्विंटल दूध लांधड़ी टोल पर पहुंचाया गया। किसान नेता सुल्तान काजला ट्रैक्टरों का जत्था लेकर लांधड़ी टोल पर पहुंचे। मजदूर, कर्मचारी व्यापारी अग्रोहा ब्लॉक में कालीरावण, नंगथला व लांधड़ी टोल पर चक्का जाम करेंगे। राजेश किरमारा, विजय पूनिया, सुरेश दुर्जनपुर, महावीर पूनिया, अजय जोहर, लालू बेनीवाल, सुरेंद्र गोदारा, गोपीराम जगाण, शिवकुमार मुंड, सुशील बुगालिया, कुलवंत नैन आदि मौजूद रहे।

चौधरीवास टोल : चक्का जाम के लिए गांवों में अभियान

चौधरीवास टोल पर किसानों का टोल फ्री धरना जारी रहा। गुरुवार को इसकी संयुक्त अध्यक्षता एडवोकेट धन सिंह श्योराण एवं बनवारी लाल बांडाहेड़ी ने की। किसान नेताओं ने विभिन्न गांव में जाकर 6 फरवरी के चक्का जाम के लिए अभियान चलाया। इस मौके पर महेंद्र सिंह पिलानिया, रविंद्र भांभू, करण सिंह महला, फूल कुमार, मांगे राम बिश्नोई, विरेन्द्र बराड़, जयप्रकाश कौशिक, जरनैल सिंह, महावीर, फकीरचंद, बलजीत लोहचब थे। उधर, गुरुकुल धीरणवास के आगे 7 गांवों का धरना जारी है। अाज रावलवास खुर्द, किरतान, हिन्दवान, आर्यनगर, भिवानी रोहिल्ला, रावलवास कलां, धीरणवास के पहुंचे।

बाडाे पट्टी टोल प्लाजा : कलाकार लखमीचंद राजली की टीम ने किया किसानों का मनोरंजन

बरवाला | राष्ट्रीय संयुक्त मोर्चा के आह्वान पर अखिल भारतीय किसान मजदूर समन्वय संघर्ष समिति बरवाला व उकलाना तहसील के नेतृत्व में बाडाे पट्टी टोल पर वीरवार काे भी धरना जारी रहा। अध्यक्षता महिला किसान नेता परमेश्वरी देवी राजली ने की। धरने पर अवतार सिंह भड़ाना समर्थकों के साथ समर्थन देने के लिए पहुंचे। सफाई कर्मचारी यूनियन ब्लॉक बरवाला के कर्मचारी भी बाडो पट्टी टोल पर बैठे किसान -मजदूरों को समर्थन देने के लिए पहुंचे। टोल प्लाजा पर सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम भी हुए। कलाकार लखमीचंद राजली की टीम ने किसान-मजदूरों का मनोरंजन किया। भ्याण खाप के प्रवक्ता बलवान सुंडा, राजू भगत सरसौद, मा.महेंद्र सिंह पूनिया, ब्लाक समिति मेंबर रामनिवास खेड़ी बर्की, कृष्ण जेवरा ने शिरकत की।

