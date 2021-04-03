पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आपत्ति:पब्लिक हेल्थ हिसार रोड पर विकसित हो रही अवैध कॉलोनी में बिछा रहा सीवरेज लाइन

हांसी2 घंटे पहले
  • हाईप्रोफाइल लोगों पर एफआईआर के बाद अब डीटीपी की नजर पब्लिक हेल्थ पर

मेम के बाग में अवैध कॉलोनी काटने के आरोप में हाईप्रोफाइल लोगों के खिलाफ दो एफआईआर दर्ज कराने के बाद जिला नगर योजनाकार की नजर जन स्वास्थ्य अभियांत्रिकी विभाग पर है।

विभाग हिसार रोड पर अवैध रूप से विकसित की जा रही एक कॉलोनी में सीवर लाइन बिछा रहा है। योजनाकार ने विभाग के इस कदम पर आपत्ति जताई है। जिला नगर योजनाकार ने विभाग के कार्यकारी अधिकारी को लिखा है कि कार्यालय में प्राप्त एक शिकायत पर संज्ञान लेते हुए अधिकारियों द्वारा मौके का निरीक्षण किया गया। अधिकारियों के निरीक्षण के दौरान पाया गया कि हांसी की जमीन पर हिसार-हांसी रोड पर एक अवैध कॉलोनी विकसित की जा रही है और आपके कार्यालय द्वारा सीवरेज लाइन बिछाई जा रही है।

कॉलोनी में इंटरलॉकिंग गलियों का निर्माण किया जा रहा है। जिला नगर योजनाकार द्वारा कहा गया है कि इस अवैध कॉलोनी में शुरू किए गए सीवरेज लाइन और इंटरलॉकिंग गलियों के निर्माण कार्य पर रोक लगाने की व्यवस्था करते हुए उनके कार्यालय को सूचित किया जाए, ताकि अवैध कॉलोनी को विकसित होने से रोका जा सके। योजनाकार द्वारा कार्यकारी अधिकारी को अवैध कॉलोनी का ले-आउट प्लान भी दिया गया है। कार्यकारी अधिकारी के अलावा आगामी कार्रवाई के लिए उपमंडल अधिकारी नागरिक को प्रति भेजी गई है।

कार्यकारी अधिकारी से भी मांगी जानकारी

जिला नगर योजनाकार ने नगर परिषद के कार्यकारी अधिकारी को भी प्रति भेजी गई है। इसमें नगर परिषद की सीमा में नियमित की गईं कॉलोनियों की सूची मांगी गई, ताकि अवैध कॉलोनियों के विरुद्ध नियमानुसार कार्रवाई की जा सके। हालांकि हिसार रोड पर विकसित हो रही कॉलोनी में इंटरलॉकिंग नगर परिषद द्वारा नहीं की गई है।

