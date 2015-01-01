पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रोष:किसानों ने तलवाड़ा में 1 घंटा रोड जाम कर किया प्रदर्शन

जाखल
जाखल किसान संघर्ष समिति ने तलवाड़ा में एक घंटा तक कुलां भूना रोड को जाम किया। किसानों ने प्रदेश सरकार, पुलिस प्रशासन व प्रधानमंत्री के खिलाफ नारेबाजी करते हुए पुतला भी फूंका। रोड जाम करते हुए दिए किसानों ने कहा कि अगर उनकी आवाज को सरकार दबाने का काम करेगी तो वह इससे भी बड़ा धरना व प्रदर्शन करने से पीछे नहीं हटेंगे।

दरअसल किसान पुलिस प्रशासन की ओर से सिरसा में किसान नेताओं को धरना से उठाकर ले जाने व रतिया में किसान नेता मंदीप नथवान के घर पर आधी रात को की गई छापेमारी के कारण भड़के हुए थे। भड़के किसानों ने साफ तौर पर यह भी कहा कि वह न दबेंगे न झुकेंगे। दिल्ली में 26 नवंबर के धरना में वह हर हालत में शामिल होकर रहेंगे।

किसानों का नेतृत्व करते हुए किसान संघर्ष समिति ब्लाक प्रधान लाभ सिंह उदयपुर, सतीश कुमार सिधानी, जग्गी महल तलवाड़ा, नवजोत सिंह जाखल गांव, जरनैल सिंह सरोए, रसविंदर सिंह, चेत सिंह, गुरचरण सिंह, जरनैल सिंह, हरविंदर बेनीपाल के सहित 100 से भी अधिक महिलाओं पुरुषों व युवकों ने कहा की सरकार 26-27 नवंबर को दिल्ली में उन्हें कूच करने से नहीं रोक सकती। वह हर हालत में दिल्ली पहुंच कर रहेंगे। किसानों की आवाज दबाने के लिए ही यह कदम उठाया जा रहा है कि किसान नेताओं को गिरफ्तार करने के लिए छापेमारी की जा रही है।

