रोष:पैक्स में खाद और बीज न मिलने पर किसानों ने दिया धरना, फूंका पुतला

चौपटा4 घंटे पहले
दी केंद्रीय सहकारी बैंक लिमिटेड रूपावास में किसानों ने बिजाई के समय में खाद-बीज न मिलने पर 3 घंटे तक पैक्स कार्यालय के समक्ष धरना देकर रोष का इजहार किया। धरने के बाद किसानों ने भ्रष्टाचार का पुतला फूंका। धरना दे रहे किसानों जगदीश रूपावास, सुग्रीव, बलवंत, किशनलाल, भगतराम, लादूराम, गजेंद्रपाल ने बताया कि दी केंद्रीय सहकारी बैंक लिमिटेड रूपावास से पांच गांवों जोड़कियां, निर्बाण, बरासरी, रायपुर, रूपावास के किसान जुड़े हुए हैं।

उन्होंने बताया कि काफी सालों से सोसायटी में किसानों को खाद-बीज मिल रहे थे, लेकिन कुछ समय से किसानों को खाद व बीज नहीं मिल रहे, जिसके कारण किसानों को काफी समस्याओं से जूझना पड़ रहा है। बीज-खाद न आने का हवाला देकर किसानों को टरकाने वाले अधिकारियों के रवैये पर जब बीते वर्ष किसानों ने सोसायटी में खाद-बीज की अपने स्तर पर जांच करवाई तो 54 लाख रुपए का गबन सामने आया जिसकी अभी तक विभाग की ओर से जांच चल रही है।

जांच में विभाग के कई अधिकारियों के शामिल होने की संभावना से इंकार नहीं किया जा सकता। किसानों का कहना है कि अभी बिजाई का मौसम है और किसानों को खाद व बीज समय पर नहीं मिला तो बिजाई लेट होगी।

गांव गीदड़खेड़ा में सोने की बालियां झपट फरार हुए बाइकर्स

गांव गीदड़खेड़ा में करियाना की दुकान से सामान लेकर आ रही एक महिला से बाइक सवार दो युवक 10 ग्राम सोने की बालियां झपट कर ले गए। पीड़िता ने पुलिस को शिकायत देकर आरोपियों पर कार्रवाई की मांग की है। सूचना के बाद पुलिस ने शिकायत के आधार पर अज्ञात चोरों के खिलाफ केस दर्ज करते हुए जांच शुरू कर दी है।

पीड़िता वृद्धा बलजीत कौर पत्नी महेन्द्र सिहं निवासी गिदङखेङा कि दोपहर में गांव में करियाणा की दूकान पर समान लेने गई। जब वापस सङक पर घर पहुंची तो पीछे से बाइक पर अचानक दो युवक आए और बाइक से उतर कर एकदम कानो की बालियां छिनकर गांव की तरफ भाग गए। जिसके बाद उसने शोर मचाया और गांव के लोगों ने बाइक सवारों का पीछा करते हुए पुलिस को सूचना दी। सूचना पर चौटाला चौकी से एएसआई प्रेम कुमार सहित पुलिसकर्मी मौके पर पहुंचे और जांच की।

