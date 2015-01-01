पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नई कार्यकारिणी गठित:नरेश मंडेर बने जाखल खंड के प्रधान रूपांवाली के सत्यवान को चुना सचिव

जाखल36 मिनट पहले
प्राथमिक शिक्षक संघ हरियाणा की खंड जाखल की नई कार्यकारिणी।

राजकीय प्राथमिक शिक्षक संघ हरियाणा-421 की जाखल खंड की नई कार्यकारिणी गठन किया गया। इसे लेकर राजकीय प्राथमिक पाठशाला शक्करपुरा में बैठक हुई। बैठक की अध्यक्षता जिला प्रधान विकास टूटेजा ने की। नई कार्यकारिणी गठन के लिए जिले की ओर से नियुक्त पर्यवेक्षक जिला महासचिव विनोद मूंड एवं जिला सहसचिव बूटा सिंह के मार्गदर्शन में कार्रवाई हुई।

बैठक में आगामी तीन वर्ष के खंड कार्यकारिणी का गठन किया गया। जिसमें राजकीय प्राथमिक पाठशाला शक्करपुरा से नरेश मंडेर को खंड प्रधान, राजकीय प्राथमिक पाठशाला ढेर से जोगिंदर सिंह को खंड उप प्रधान, राजकीय प्राथमिक पाठशाला रूपांवाली से सत्यवान को सचिव, राजकीय प्राथमिक पाठशाला साधनवास से सौरभ जिंदल को खंड उप कोषाध्यक्ष, राजकीय प्राथमिक पाठशाला चांदपुरा से बलकार सिंह को संगठन सचिव, राजकीय प्राथमिक पाठशाला जाखल से विजेंद्र सिंह को ऑडिटर चुना गया।

पर्यवेक्षक विनोद मूंड ने बताया कि खंड के सभी पदाधिकारी का चयन सर्वसम्मति से हुआ है। पर्यवेक्षक बूटा सिंह ने राजकीय प्राथमिक शिक्षक संघ खंड जाखल की नई कार्यकारिणी को शिक्षा एवं शिक्षक हित के लिए कार्यकरने, संगठन के कर्मठ सदस्य के रूप में हमेशा तत्पर रहने, संगठन में शिक्षक हितों को कोई नुकसान न पहुंचाने और पद की गरिमा बनाए रखने व पद का दुरुपयोग न करने की शपथ दिलाई।

इस मौके पर राज्य मुख्य सलाहकार देवेंद्र दहिया, राज्य कानूनी सलाहकार दलीप बिश्नोई, जिला प्रधान विकास टूटेजा, जिला कोषाध्यक्ष विजेंद्र लहरियां, खंड जाखल से पूर्व प्रधान अनूप गोरा, श्याम सिंह, विजेंद्र सिंह, सोमदत्त, देवकीनंदन, जोगिंदर सिंह, अजय कुमार, सुनील, बिट्टू, करनैल, सोम कुमार, सतबीर सिंह, नरेश कुमार उपस्थित थे।

