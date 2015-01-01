पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जाखल:स्कूलों में काेविड-19 के नियमों के पालन में बरत रहे लापरवाही

जाखल3 घंटे पहले
  • चुहड़पुर के स्कूल में हाथ धोने की नहीं व्यवस्था

कोरोना संक्रमण को लेकर सरकारी स्कूलों के मुखिया गंभीर नहीं है। संक्रमण को रोकने के लिए शिक्षा विभाग की ओर से सभी स्कूलों को विशेष दिशा निर्देश जारी किए गए हैं लेकिन इन दिशा निर्देशों की कहीं भी पालना होती दिखाई नहीं दे रही है। हालांकि नौंवी से बारहवीं तक के विद्यार्थियों की पढ़ाई स्कूलों में नियमित रूप से शुरू करवा दी गई है व मिडल स्कूलों में अभी भी विद्यार्थियों को ऑनलाइन ही पढ़ाने के निर्देश हैं लेकिन अधिकतर मिडल स्कूलों में ऑनलाइन पढ़ाने के नाम पर मात्र खानापूर्ति हो रही है।

जबकि मिडल स्कूलों के विद्यार्थी परामर्श लेने के लिए स्कूलों में आ सकते हैं। बशर्ते उन्हें मास्क पहनने व सेनिटाइजेशन करवाने के निर्देश हैं लेकिन जाखल खंड के गांव चुहड़पुर के राजकीय मिडल स्कूल में इस तरह का कोई भी प्रबंध नहीं मिला। मेन गेट पर सेनिटाइेजशन व हाथ धोने के लिए ही कोई व्यवस्था नहीं मिली। शिक्षा अधिकारी के मुताबिक इस स्कूल की पहले भी दो बार निरीक्षण में कमी मिल चुकी हैं।

जिस पर उनसे जवाब मांगा जा चुका है। इस बारे में खंड शिक्षा अधिकारी रघुबीर नैन ने कहा कि चुहड़पुर मिडल स्कूल में दो बार पहले भी निरीक्षण किया गया था। उस समय भी कोविड-19 के नियमों की उल्लंघना होते हुए मिली थी। विभाग के दिशा निर्देशों की पालना करना अनिवार्य है। जल्द ही स्कूल का निरीक्षण किया जाएगा। अगर अब भी नियमों की अवहेलना होते हुए मिली तो कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

