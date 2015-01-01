पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पीएमजी दिशा योजना:15 से 50 साल तक की उम्र के लोग ले रहे फ्री कंप्यूटर शिक्षा

जाखल2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कॉमन सर्विस सेंटर पर मुफ्त कंप्यूटर शिक्षा के लिए आवेदन करता विद्यार्थी।

कंप्यूटर शिक्षा में पात्रता हासिल करने के लिए पीएमजी दिशा योजना युवाओं व बुजुर्गों के लिए कारगर साबित हो रही है। मुफ्त में कंप्यूटर शिक्षा उपलब्ध करवाने के लिए सरकार की ओर से कॉमन सर्विस सेंटर पर इस योजना को चलाया जा रहा है। सेंटर संचालकों को निर्देश हैं कि इस योजना के बारे में लोगों को ज्यादा से ज्यादा जागरूक करते हुए उन्हें कंप्यूटर शिक्षा के लिए प्रेरित किया जाए। मात्र 10 दिन की ट्रेनिंग के बाद पात्र व्यक्ति का टेस्ट भी लिया जाएगा जिसके बाद उसे डिजिटल सर्टिफिकेट भी उपलब्ध करवाया जाएगा यह सर्टिफिकेट उन्हें भविष्य में अनेक कार्यों के लिए लाभकारी होगा।

प्रधानमंत्री डिजिटल साक्षरता अभियान के अंतर्गत सरकार द्वारा ग्रामीण क्षेत्र के नागरिकों को कंप्यूटर व डिजिटल उपकरणों जैसे टेबलेट, स्मार्टफोन आदि की ट्रेनिंग, ईमेल भेजना व रिसीव करना, इंटरनेट चलाना इंटरनेट से सरकारी सुविधाओं का लाभ उठाना, इंटरनेट पर जानकारी ढूंढना व ऑनलाइन पेमेंट करना आदि की ट्रेनिंग दी जाती है।

फरवरी 2017 में सरकार द्वारा शुरू की गई इस योजना का लक्ष्य है कि प्रत्येक परिवार से एक व्यक्ति कंप्यूटर के प्रति शिक्षित हो। योजना के तहत डिजिटल रूप से निरीक्षर, एससी, एसटी, बीपीएल, महिला, दिव्यांग और अल्पसंख्यकों को इस योजना में प्राथमिकता दी जाती है। मुख्य रूप से प्रशिक्षण सीएससी सेंटरों के माध्यम से दिया जाता है। डिजिटल उपकरणों के संचालन के लिए सूचना व ज्ञान कौशल नागरिकों तक पहुंचाकर सशक्त बनाना ही इस योजना का मुख्य उद्देश्य है। जाखल में कॉमन सर्विस सेंटर संचालक अरुण गुप्ता ने बताया कि योजना के तहत अब तक 285 लोग इसका लाभ ले चुके हैं। जिसमें अधिकांश 30 वर्ष की उम्र से नीचे है। लेकिन 50 साल की उम्र तक के लोग इसका लाभ ले सकते हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंरैंकिंग में टॉप-7 टीमों को डायरेक्ट एंट्री मिलेगी, भूटान, फ्रांस और ब्राजील समेत 37 टीमों को खेलना होगा क्वालिफायर - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें