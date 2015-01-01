पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:कार को टक्कर मारते हुए 200 मीटर तक घसीट ले गया प्राइवेट बस चालक

जाखलएक घंटा पहले
जाखल बस स्टैंड के बाहर एक प्राइवेट बस चालक सड़क पर खड़ी स्विफ्ट कार को 200 मीटर तक घसीट कर ले गया। इस घटना में कार सवार पांच में से दो व्यक्ति गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए हैं। जिन्हें तुरंत सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र ले जाया गया। जहां से अग्रोहा मेडिकल अस्पताल में रेफर कर दिया गया है। घटना को लेकर पुलिस ने प्राइवेट बस व कार को कब्जे में लेकर जांच शुरू कर दी है।

इस घटना में घायल हुए गांव सिधानी निवासी संजीव कुमार व संजू सिधानी ने बताया कि वह सोमवार शाम करीब साढ़े 7 बजे बस स्टैंड के बाहर अपनी कार में बैठे हुए थे। उनके साथ गांव के ही 3 व्यक्ति भी कार में सवार थे। यहां से वह अपने गांव सिधानी में लौट रहे थे। इसी दौरान बस स्टैंड से ग्रेवाल बस सर्विस की प्राइवेट बस का चालक सतगुरु निवासी चांदपुरा बस लेकर आया व उनकी कार को टक्कर मारते हुए करीब 200 मीटर दूर सड़क पर घसीटते हुए ले गया।

इस घटना में वह बाल-बाल बच गए। लेकिन उन्हें गंभीर रूप से चोटें आई हैं। घटना को देखते ही आसपास के लोगों ने मौके पर पहुंचकर कार में सवार दोनों घायलों को जाखल के सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में भर्ती कराया। जहां उन्हें प्राथमिक उपचार के उपरांत अग्रोहा मेडिकल अस्पताल में भर्ती करा दिया है। वहीं दूसरी ओर इस मामले में ग्रेवाल बस सर्विस संचालक लाभ सिंह ने कहा कि उनका बेटा सतगुरु बस को बस स्टैंड से पंजाब की ओर ले जा रहा था कि बाहर निकलते ही सड़क पर कार सवारों ने कार की बस में टक्कर मार दी।

मामले में कार्रवाई कर रहे हेड कांस्टेबल दलबीर सिंह ने बताया कि वह घायलों के बयान लेने के लिए अग्रोहा गए थे। लेकिन वहां पर चिकित्सकों द्वारा उनका सिटी स्कैन किया जा रहा था। जिस कारण उनके अभी बयान नहीं लिए जा सके हैं। बयान लेने के उपरांत मामले में आगे की कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

