पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

जाखल:युवक ने की हवाई फायरिंग, नपा प्रधान परिवार ने दर्ज कराया केस

जाखल3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

जाखल थाना पुलिस ने नगर पालिका कार्यालय में फांसी लगाकर आत्महत्या करने वाले प्रधान प्रतिनिधि रहे नोहर चंद गोयल के बेटे की शिकायत पर मंडी वासी एक युवक के खिलाफ आर्म्स एक्ट के तहत केस दर्ज किया है। आरोप है कि युवक ने सरेआम फायरिंग करते हुए उसका वीडियो बनाकर द्वारा उसे सोशल मीडिया पर अपलोड कर दिया। आरोपी युवक उसके पिता द्वारा फांसी लगाकर आत्महत्या करने के मामले में नामजद पार्षद प्रतिनिधि का बेटा है। पुलिस ने कार्रवाई करते हुए केस दर्ज कर छानबीन शुरू कर दी है।

पुलिस को दी वीडियो फुटेज सहित शिकायत में मृतक नोहर चंद गोयल के बेटे रमेश कुमार ने बताया कि साहिल मित्तल घर की छत्त पर खुले में फायरिंग कर रहा है। चूंकि उसके पिता सीताराम मित्तल पहले ही नोहर चंद गोयल की मौत के मामले में हरियाणा एंड पंजाब हाईकोर्ट से अग्रिम जमानत पर हैं। ऐसे में उसे व उसके परिवार को जान का खतरा है।

शिकायत में यह भी बताया है कि यह सरासर कानून के उल्लंघन है तथा इस प्रकार से सोशल मीडिया पर फायरिंग करते हुए वीडियो डालना कानूनी अपराध है। मामले में उक्त शिकायत पुलिस थाना के अलावा हरियाणा के मुख्यमंत्री व गृहमंत्री सहित पुलिस के आला अधिकारियों को भी भेजी गई है।

जाखल थाना एसआई पुष्पेंद्र सिंह ने बताया कि शिकायत के आधार पर पुलिस ने मामले में कार्रवाई करते हुए साहिल मित्तल के खिलाफ आर्म्स एक्ट के तहत केस दर्ज किया है। मामले की छानबीन थाना प्रभारी कर रहे हैं। जांच के तहत कार्रवाई की जा रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंइस साल पंजाब में सबसे ज्यादा पराली जली, क्या इसके पीछे कृषि बिल को लेकर किसानों का गुस्सा है - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें