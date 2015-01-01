पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मिशन एडमिशन:कॉलेज में 5 दिसंबर तक मिल सकेंगे दाखिले

झोझू कलां4 घंटे पहले
काॅलेजों में पिछले दो माह से चल रही ऑनलाइन दाखिला प्रक्रिया जारी है। अभी तक जिले के लगभग सभी कॉलेजों सीटें खाली पड़ी हैं। खाली सीटों पर दाखिले के लिए उच्चतर शिक्षा निदेशालय ने एक बार फिर से आवेदन प्रक्रिया को बढ़ा दिया है। अब विद्यार्थी 5 दिसंबर तक ऑनलाइन आवेदन कर ओपन काउंसलिंग के तहत दाखिला ले सकते है।

काॅलेजों में सबसे ज्यादा बीए संकाय में ही विद्यार्थियों ने दाखिले लिए है। तो वहीं बीकाॅम व बीएससी मेडिकल में सबसे कम दाखिले हुए हैं। ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों के कॉलेजों में सीटें खाली होने के कारण उच्चतर शिक्षा निदेशालय की तरफ से दाखिला तिथि को एक बाद फिर से बढ़ा दिया गया है। अब विद्यार्थी 5 दिसंबर तक ऑनलाइन आवेदन कर काॅलेज स्तर पर ही लगने वाली ओपन काउंसलिंग में भाग लेकर दाखिला ले सकते हैं। लेकिन इसके लिए काॅलेज में रिक्त सीटें होना अनिवार्य है। जिले के लगभग कॉलेजों में जरनल कैटेगरी की सीटें भर चुकी हैं। तो वहीं एससी कैटेगरी की सीटें खाली हैं।

कोराेना के कारण इस बार कॉलेजों में ऑनलाइन दाखिला प्रक्रिया काफी लेट शुरू हुई है। कॉलेजों की ओर से ऑनलाइन बच्चे को पढ़ाया जा रहा है। कॉलेजों में विद्यार्थियों के परामर्श के लिए शेड्यूल तैयार किया है। शेड्यूल अनुसार विद्यार्थी परामर्श के लिए कॉलेजों में पहुंच रहे हैं। तो वहीं जिन विद्यार्थियों ने अभी तक सेकेंड व फाइनल ईयर की फीस जमा करवा दाखिला नहीं लिया है वह 25 दिसंबर तक अपनी फीस जमा करवा दाखिला ले सकते हैं।

दाखिला प्रक्रिया को उच्चतर शिक्षा निदेशालय की तरफ से आगे बढ़ा दिया गया है। प्रथम वर्ष के विद्यार्थी 5 दिसंबर तक दाखिला ले सकते हैं तो वहीं सेकेंड व फाइनल ईयर के विद्यार्थी 25 दिसंबर तक फीस जमा करवा सकते हैं। अभी काॅलेज में ऑनलाइन के साथ ऑफलाइन भी कक्षाएं लग रही है। लेकिन अभी कॉलेजों में विद्यार्थी नहीं जुट रहे हैं। -डॉ. नीरज गर्ग, दाखिला नोडल अधिकारी, जनता काॅलेज

