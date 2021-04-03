पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जांच:मेडिकल सर्टिफिकेट के लिए स्टूडेंट्स को करना पड़ रहा घंटों तक इंतजार, सीएचसी में पहुंच रहे रोजाना 80 से 100 विद्यार्थी

झोझू कलां2 घंटे पहले
झोझू कलां। सीएचसी में कोविड-19 सैम्पल लेते डॉ. दीपक कुमार।
झोझू कलां। सीएचसी में कोविड-19 सैम्पल लेते डॉ. दीपक कुमार।
  • डाॅ. दीपक कुमार बोले- स्कूल में कैंप लगवा विद्यार्थियों का मेडिकल कराएं तो नहीं होगी परेशानी
  • जिला शिक्षा मौलिक अधिकारी ने कहा-स्कूलों में कैंप लगाने को विभाग से कोई निर्देश नहीं मिले

शिक्षा विभाग की तरफ से छठी से 8वीं तक की कक्षाएं सोमवार से शुरू कर दी हैं। लेकिन विभाग द्वारा जारी की गई गाइडलाइन की पालना अधिकतर विद्यार्थियों द्वारा पूरी नहीं हुई हैं। विभाग द्वारा बच्चों के मेडिकल जांच सर्टिफिकेट मिलने व अभिभावकों की सहमति पत्र के बाद ही विद्यार्थियों की स्कूल में प्रवेश देने की बात कही गई है। लेकिन अधिकतर विद्यार्थी बिना मेडिकल जांच के ही स्कूल में पहुंच रहे है जिन्हें अध्यापक सीधे सीएचसी में भेज रहे है जहां विद्यार्थियों को घंटों इंतजार कर अपना मेडिकल सर्टिफिकेट बनवाना पड़ रहा है।

शिक्षा विभाग के आदेशानुसार विद्यार्थियों को अपना मेडिकल जांच सर्टिफिकेट लेकर स्कूल में पहुंचना था, जो 72 घंटे से पुराना नहीं होना चाहिए था। लेकिन इंटरनेट बंद होने के कारण विद्यार्थियों को इसकी सूचना ही नहीं मिली। विद्यार्थी अभिभावकों की अनुमति के साथ बिना मेडिकल जांच सर्टिफिकेट के स्कूल में पहुंच रहे हैं। सीएचसी झोझू कलां के मेडिकल आॅफिसर डाॅ. दीपक कुमार ने बताया कि हर रोज 80 से 100 विद्यार्थी मेडिकल जांच के लिए सीएचसी में पहुंच रहे हैं। विद्यार्थियों का कोविड 19 सैंपल लिया जा रहा है तो वहीं उनकी सामान्य जांच कर मेडिकल सर्टिफिकेट दिया जा रहा हैं।

सीएचसी का भवन नहीं होने से आ रहीं दिक्कतें

एमओ डाॅ. दीपक कुमार ने बताया कि प्रतिदिन लगभग 100 विद्यार्थी सीएचसी में पहुंच रहे हैं। जिसके साथ ही रूटीन के मरीज भी सीएचसी में इलाज के लिए पहुंच रहे हैं। अब परेशानी यह हो रही है कि सीएचसी का भवन नहीं है। 100 विद्यार्थियों को सामाजिक दूरी के साथ बैठाने में काफी परेशानी हो रही हैं। अगर स्कूल मुखिया स्कूल में कैंप लगवा विद्यार्थियों का मेडिकल जांच करवाएं तो विद्यार्थियों को सीएचसी नहीं आना पड़े तो वहीं सीएचसी में आने वाले मरीजों को भी कोई परेशानी नहीं हो।

मेडिकल जांच करवाना अभिभावकों की जिम्मेदारी

जिला शिक्षा मौलिक अधिकारी विरेन्द्र मलिक ने बताया कि विभाग की तरफ से मिले आदेशों में विद्यार्थियों के मेडिकल जांच सर्टिफिकेट बनवाने की जिम्मेदारी अभिभावकों की लगाई गई है। अभिभावकों को अपने बच्चे का मेडिकल सर्टिफिकेट बनवाकर व सहमति पत्र के साथ स्कूल भेजना है। लेकिन कुछ अभिभावक इस ओर ध्यान नहीं कर रहे है, जो विद्यार्थी बिना मेडिकल जांच के स्कूल पहुंच रहे हैं, उनको अध्यापक के साथ सीएचसी में जांच के लिए भेज रहे हैं। स्कूलों में कैंप लगाने के बारे में विभाग की तरफ से कोई निर्देश नहीं मिले है।

