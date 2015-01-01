पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एडमिशन:आज खुलेगा पोर्टल, 7 तक करें आवेदन, उच्चतर शिक्षा निदेशालय ने पीजी कोर्स के लिए दाखिला शेड्यूल जारी किया

झोझू कलां4 घंटे पहले
काॅलेज में यूजी दाखिलों की प्रक्रिया के साथ ही अब उच्चतर शिक्षा निदेशालय ने पीजी कोर्स के लिए भी दाखिला शेड्यूल जारी कर दिया है। पीजी कोर्स में दाखिला लेने वाले विद्यार्थी 24 नवंबर से ऑनलाइन आवेदन कर सकते हैं। दाखिले के इच्छुक विद्यार्थी 7 दिसंबर तक ही ऑनलाइन आवेदन कर सकते है।

जनता काॅलेज के दाखिला नोडल अधिकारी डॉ. नीरज गर्ग ने बताया कि पीजी कोर्स में दाखिले के लिए उच्चतर शिक्षा निदेशालय ने शेड्यूल जारी कर दिया है। ऑनलाइन दाखिला प्रक्रिया 24 नवंबर से शुरू हो रही है।

विद्यार्थियों के दाखिले के लिए 24 से पोर्टल खोला जाएगा। जिसमें विद्यार्थी 7 दिसंबर तक आवेदन कर सकते है। 27 नवंबर से 10 दिसंबर तक आवेदकों के डाॅक्यूमेंट वेरिफिकेशन का कार्य चलेगा। जिसके बाद 14 दिसंबर को मेरिट लिस्ट जारी की जाएगी।

इसमें विद्यार्थी 18 दिसंबर तक ऑनलाइन फीस जमा करवा दाखिला ले सकते हैं। जिन विद्यार्थियों का मेरिट लिस्ट में नाम नहीं आता है और काॅलेज में सीटें रिक्त रहती है तो 21 दिसंबर को काॅलेज स्तर पर ही ओपन काउंसलिंग कर दाखिला प्रक्रिया की जाएगी।

विद्यार्थियों को अवगत कराया जाए : निदेशालय की तरफ से जारी निर्देशों में बताया गया है कि काॅलेज में होने वाले विद्यार्थियों के डाॅक्यूमेंट की वेरिफिकेशन में अगर कोई गलतियां है या फिर योग्यता सही नहीं है तो तुरंत प्रभाव से आवेदन पर ऑब्जेक्शन लगाते हुए विद्यार्थी को इसके लिए अवगत करवाया जाए। ताकि समय रहते विद्यार्थी गलती को सुधार सके।

