लेटलतीफी:हैफेड से धान की पेमेंट में देरी होने से आढ़ती और किसान झेल रहे परेशानी

कालांवाली37 मिनट पहले
कालांवाली| अतिरिक्त अनाज मंडी में लगी धान की ढेरियां।

उपमंडल के किसानों व आढ़तियों को धान की पेमेंट न आने के कारण काफी परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। जिसके चलते किसानों व आढ़तियों ने सरकार के प्रति नाराजगी व्यक्त करते हुए जल्द से जल्द धान की पेमेंट खाते में डलवाने की मांग की है। बता दें कि प्रदेश में 1 अक्टूबर से एमएसपी पर सरकारी धान की खरीद शुरू हुई है। तब से अब तक किसानों को उनकी धान के करोड़ों रुपये सरकारी खरीद एजेंसी में अटक गए है।

मार्केट कमेटी कालांवाली के अंतर्गत आने वाली कालांवाली मंडी, सब यार्ड रोड़ी, सूरतिया और थिराज में सरकारी खरीद एजेंसी हैफेड और डीएफएससी की ओर से न्यूनतम समर्थन मूल्य 1885 रुपये पर धान की खरीद की जा रही है। इस दौरान हैफेड और डीएफएससी की ओर से कालांवाली मंडी में जबकि सब यार्ड रोड़ी, सूरतिया और थिराज में सरकारी खरीद एजेंसी डीएफएससी की ओर से धान की खरीद की जा रही है। हैफेड के अनुसार गत 2 नवंबर तक मंडी कालांवाली में लगभग 95 आढ़तियों के माध्यम से करीब 566 किसानों से 99,527.25 क्विंटल धान की खरीद की गई है।

जबकि डीएफएससी की ओर से लगभग 196 आढ़तियों के माध्यम से करीब 570 किसानों से 89,765 क्विंटल धान की खरीद की गई है। इसी तरह सब यार्ड रोड़ी में डीएफएससी की ओर से लगभग 17 आढ़तियों के माध्यम से करीब 531 किसानों से एक लाख 12 हजार 700 क्विंटल, गांव सूरतियां में लगभग 10 आढ़तियों के माध्यम से 214 किसानों से 43 हजार क्विंटल और गांव थिराज में एक आढ़ती के माध्यम से 34 किसानों से 42 सौ क्विंटल धान की खरीद की गई है। किसान यूनियन के प्रधान गुरदास सिंह लक्कड़वाली का कहना है कि एक तरफ सरकार की ओर से 72 घंटों में खरीदी गई फसल की पेमेंट करने के दावे किए जा रहे है। लेकिन किसानों के की फसल की पेमेंट 15 दिनों के बाद मिल रही है।

मंडी में धान की आवक के साथ ही यातायात व्यवस्था पूरी तरह से चरमराई, सीएम को लिखा पत्र
मंडी में धान की आवक के साथ ही यातायात व्यवस्था पूरी तरह से चरमरा गई है। मंडी में रहने वालों को इसकी वजह से सर्वाधिक परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। मार्केट कमेटी की ओर से भले ही पीली पट्टी लगाकर व्यवस्था बहाली की कोशिश की गई है, लेकिन पूरी मंडी में ट्रेक्टर-ट्रालियों की बेतरतीब पार्किंग के कारण जाम की स्थिति बनी रहती है। आलम यह है कि मंडी में आगजनी जैसी आपात स्थिति में एम्बुलेंस और फायर ब्रिगेड को भी जाने के लिए रास्ता न मिलें। अनाज मंडी निवासी एडवोकेट कपिल गर्ग ने सीएम को लिखे पत्र में मंडी में यातायात व्यवस्था की बहाली की मांग की है। उन्होंने बताया कि मंडी में आढ़तियों, मजदूरों, किसानों का आवागमन होता है। लोगों को अपनी दुकान और घर में आना-जाना होता है, लेकिन रास्ता जाम होने के कारण उन्हें परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ता है।

किसान लगा रहे हैं चक्कर: प्रधान

खरीद एजेंसी हैफेड ने आढ़तियों के माध्यम से खरीदे गए धान की गत 23 अक्टूबर तक एक-दो चैक देकर ही पेमेंट की अदायगी की है। जबकि अधिकतर धान की अदायगी नहीं की गई है। किसान पेमेंट के लिए उनकी दुकानों पर चक्कर काट रहे है। - विनोद मित्तल, प्रधान, आढ़ती एसो

