खेलकूद:कबड्‌डी के 85 किलो भार वर्ग में भाई रूपा और 68 किलो भार वर्ग में फक्कड़ झंडा की टीम रही विजेता

कालांवालीएक घंटा पहले
उपमंडल के गांव धर्मपुरा में ग्राम पंचायत व युवा क्लब धर्मपुरा की ओर एकदिवसीय कबड्डी प्रतियोगिता का आयोजन किया गया। कबड्डी प्रतियोगिता में हरियाणा, पंजाब औैर राजस्थान की कुल 73 टीमों ने भाग लिया। प्रतियोगिता में बेहतर प्रदर्शन दिखाते हुए भाई रूपा पंजाब और फक्कड़ झंडा पंजाब की टीमों ने खिताब अपने नाम किया।

कबड्डी प्रतियोगिता के दौरान ग्राम सरपंच वीर सिंह ने जीवन में खेलों का महत्व बताते हुए कहा कि खेलों से इंसान का शारीरिक व मानसिक रूप से विकास होता है। खेलों से शरीर सुंदर, मजबूत , चुस्त और फुर्तीला बनता है। ऐसी प्रतियोगिताओं में भाग लेकर युवाओं में खेलों के प्रति खेल भावाना पैदा होती है और युवा नशों से अपने आपको दूर रखकर भविष्य में आगे जाकर अपने माता-पिता और देश का नाम रोशन कर सकते है। वहीं युवा क्लब के सदस्य डॉ. बहादुर सिंह ने बताया कि एकदिवसीय कबड्डी प्रतियोगिता में कबड्डी प्रतियोगिता में हरियाणा, पंजाब और राजस्थान की कुल 73 टीमों ने भाग लिया।

कबड्डी प्रतियोगिता दौरान 68 किलोग्राम और 85 किलोग्राम वर्ग के खेल मुकाबले करवाए गए। प्रतियोगिता में बेहतर खेल प्रतिभा का प्रदर्शन करते हुए 85 किलोग्राम वर्ग में भाई रूपा पंजाब और चौंके पंजाब की टीमों ने जबकि 68 किलोग्राम वर्ग में फक्कड़ झंडा पंजाब और झन्नीर पंजाब की टीमों ने फाइनल में जगह बनार्ई। 68 किलोग्राम वर्ग के फाइनल मुकाबले में अपने बेहतर खेल का प्रदर्शन करते हुए फक्कड़ झंडा की टीम ने खिताब अपने किया।

इसी तरह 85 किलोग्राम वर्ग के फाइनल मुकाबले में अपने प्रतिभा का लोहा मनवाते हुए भाई रूपा पंजाब की टीम विजेता बनी। कबड्डी प्रतियोगिता में मंगा माखा, शमशेर रामां पंजाब और दीप नथेहां ने कमेंटेटर की भूमिका अदा की और पंजाबी कविताओं, शायरी, डायलॉक आदि मनोरंजक तरीके से दर्शकों का मनोरंजन किया। अंत में ग्राम पंचायत धर्मपुरा और युवा क्लब धर्मपुरा की ओर से विजेता व उप-विजेता टीमों और खिलाडिय़ों को विशेष इनाम व ट्राफियां देकर सम्मानित किया गया। इस मौके पर डॉ. बहादुर सिंह, डॉ. सतनाम सिंह, जसकरण सिंह फौजी, गुरतेज सिंह, डॉ. जगदीश सिंह, डॉ. स्वर्णजीत सिंह, संदीप सिंह, प्रगट सिहं सहित कई क्लब सदस्य मौजूद रहे।

