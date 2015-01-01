पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रोष:किसान संघर्ष समिति ने तीन कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ धरने में शामिल होने के लिए किसानों का मांगा सहयोग

कालांवाली3 घंटे पहले
अखिल भारतीय किसान सभा की ओर से सभा के जिलाध्यक्ष राजकुमार शेखुपुरिया की अगुवाई में हलका कालांवाली के विभिन्न गांवों का दौरा कर किसानों से जनसंपर्क किया। इस दौरान जिलाध्यक्ष राजकुमार शेखुपुरिया ने हलका कालांवाली के गांव दादू, तख्तमल, तिलोकेवाला, सुखचैन, ख्तरावां, कुरंगावाली, सुबाखेड़ा, बड़ागुढ़ा सहित कई गांवों में किसानों को केंद्र सरकार की ओर से लागू किए गए तीन कृषि कानून के बारे में अवगत करवाकर आगामी 26 नवंबर और 27 नवंबर को दिल्ली में किसान संघर्ष समन्वय समिति की ओर से आयोजित किसानों के संघर्ष में शामिल होने की अपील की।

इस दौरान सभा के जिलाध्यक्ष राजकुमार शेखुपुरिया ने बताया कि केंद्र सरकार की ओर से देश में काला कानून लागू करके सरकार के करीबी पूंजीपतियों को लाभ पहुंचाने का कार्य किया गया है। इस काले कानून के तहत अपनी उपज की कहीं भी बिक्री का अधिकार किसान से छीनकर पूंजीपतियों के हाथों में सौंपा गया है। सरकार के इस काले कानून के खिलाफ किसानों का देशभर में संघर्ष लगातार जारी है।

जब तक सरकार की ओर से तीन कृषि कानूनों को वापिस नहीं लिया जाता, तब तक किसान एकत्रित होकर अपनी लड़ाई लड़ते रहेगेंं। इस मौके पर जिला सचिव ओपी सुथार, रवि कुमार, गुरदित्ता राम, जसवंत सिंह पटवारी, मास्टर दर्शन सिंह, बिंदर सिंह, बलवंत सिंह, मग्घर सिंह, मक्खन सिंह, सोहन सिंह रंधावा सहित कई किसान मौजूद रहे।

समय रहते किसानों को बिलों के विरोध में आवाज बुलंद करनी होगी : जोधकां

केंद्र सरकार के तीन कृषि बिलों के विरोध को लेकर किसान यूनियनों ने कमर कस ली है। दिल्ली में आगामी 26 नवंबर के पड़ाव को लेकर किसान नेता अब गांवों में संपर्क साधने के लिए उतर चुके हैं। मंगलवार को किसान नेता रणधीर जोधकां ने लगातार दूसरे दिन दर्जनभर गांवों में जनसभाएं कर किसानों को केंद्र व प्रदेश सरकार द्वारा पारित किसान बिलों के विरोध में एकजुट किया। उन्होंने किसानों को एकजुट होने का आह्वान करते हुए कहा कि केंद्र सरकार द्वारा पारित तीनों कृषि अध्यादेश यदि लागू होते हैं तो किसानों का बुरा दौर शुरू हो जाएगा।

इन बिलों में सरकार ने बड़े-बड़े उद्योगपतियों को फायदा पहुंचाने के लिए किसानों के हितों को गिरवी रख दिया है। यदि समय रहते किसानों ने इन बिलों के विरोध में अपनी आवाज बुलंद नहीं की तो आने वाले समय में किसानों ही नहीं, बल्कि समूची किसानी का अस्तित्व ही खत्म हो जाएगा। उन्होंने कहा कि हर किसान को अपनी व्यक्तिगत समस्या को छोड़कर समस्त किसानों की बात का समर्थन करते हुए एकजुटता का संदेश देना होगा। इसलिए आगामी 26 नवंबर को दिल्ली में किसानों को काफी संख्या में अपनी उपस्थिति दर्ज करवानी होगी।

