कार्रवाई:मलिकपुरा-घुक्कांवाली में शराब ठेकों पर मारा छापा, संचालकों पर मामला दर्ज

कालांवाली4 घंटे पहले
सोनीपत में जहरीली शराब से करीब 40 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है। जहरीली शराब से लगातार हो रही मौतों से प्रदेश सरकार, पुलिस प्रशासन और आबकारी विभाग सकते में है। जहरीली शराब कांड के बाद पुलिस प्रशासन व आबकारी विभाग की ओर से तस्करों व अवैध रूप से शराब बेचने वालों को पकड़कर शिकंजा कसा जा रहा है। इसी कड़ी में सिरसा जिले में शराब ठेके पर कार्रवाई करने के बाद दोबारा पुलिस प्रशासन व आबकारी विभाग की ओर से गांव मलिकपुरा व घुक्कांवाली में शराब ठेके पर दबिश दी गई।

जोकि मंगलवार देर रात तक जारी रही। मलिकपूरा में अवैध ठेका मिला। यहां पर 624 बोतल, 480 हाफ, 1300 पव्वे बरामद हुए। इसका संचालक कुलदीप नामक व्यक्ति है। वही घुकावाली में राकेश नामक व्यक्ति के यहां से 28 बोतल शराब बरामद की है। ग्रामीणों का कहना है कि ओढ़ां व कालांवाली क्षेत्र में अवैध रूप से शराब का धंधा जोरों पर है। हर गांव में ग्रामीणों को गुमराह करके लाइसेंसशुदा शराब ठेके से कम दाम में शराब बेची जा रही है।

कालांवाली में सन् 1980 में जहरीली शराब से करीब 36 लोगों की मौत के बावजूद भी प्रशासन की ओर से कोई सख्त कार्रवाई नहीं की थी। लेकिन सोनीपत में जहरीली शराब कांड के बाद प्रदेशभर में हो रही सख्त कार्रवाई से उन्हें भी सिरसा जिले में अवैध शराब के कारोबार पर सख्ती की उम्मीद है। वहीं आबकारी विभाग के डीईटीसी जितेंद्र राघव ने बताया कि विभाग की दो टीमें पुलिस प्रशासन के साथ सुबह से क्षेत्र में अवैध शराब ठेको पर कार्रवाई कर रही है।

