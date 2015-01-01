पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अतिक्रमण:दुकानों का सामान सड़कों पर, रोज जाम, फिर भी त्योहार के लिए प्रशासन के पास नहीं कोई प्लानिंग

कालांवालीएक घंटा पहले
दीपावली का पर्व को लेकर बाजार पूरी तरह से सज गए है। बाजारों में खरीदी के लिए भीड़ उमडऩे लगी है। लेकिन एक-दूसरे से आगे निकलने की होड़ में दुकानदार अपनी हदें पार कर चुके है। दुकानदारों ने ग्राहकों को लुभाने के लिए अपनी दुकानों के आगे करीब करीब 5 से 30 फुट तक सामान रख कब्जा किया हुआ है। कई दुकानदार सड़क पर टैंट लगाकर सेल लगाकर सामान बेच रहे है। इसके अलावा शहर में कहीं भी पार्किंग व्यवस्था नहीं होने से लगातार शहर की सड़कें अतिक्रमण व जाम से तंग नजर आ रही हैं। इस समस्या से निजात दिलाने के लिए नपा कोई कदम नहीं उठा रहा हैं। हालांकि पुलिस प्रशासन ने रेलवे फाटक व रेलवे स्टेशन के सामने रोड को वन-वे करके पुलिसकर्मी तैनात कर रखे है।

शहर में नहीं पार्किंग की सुविधा

शहर में कहीं भी पार्किंग की सुविधा न होने के कारण वाहन चालक जहां जी चाहा अपने वाहन को खड़ा कर घंटों बाजार में खरीददारी करते रहते हैं, लेकिन इन्हे टोकने वाला कोई भी नहीं हैं। शहर के ज्य़ादातर दुकानदारों ने अपनी दुकानों के आगे सामान रखने के बाद फल व सब्जी की रेहडिय़ां लगवाई हुई हैं। इसके अलावा सब्जी मंडी में दुकानदारों की ओर से दोनों साइड अपनी दुकानों के बाहर अतिक्रमण करने के अलावा आमजन की ओर से वन-वे रोड़ के दोनों साईड ग्रिलों के साथ सड़कों पर अपनी गाडिय़ां दिनभर खड़ी रखते है। जिससे हर वहां हर समय जाम लगा रहता है।

जिन सड़कों व बाजारों में है सबसे अधिक अतिक्रमण

शहर के रेलवे फाटक के नजदीक पुराना पंजरत्न सिनेमा रोड, खोखा मार्केट, वाटर वक्र्स रोड, नगरपालिका रोड, रेलवे फाटक से आर्य समाज रोड, बस स्टैंड रोड़, आरा रोड़, सब्जी मंंड़ी, मीना बाजार, इंद्रा मार्किट, रेलवे स्टेशन के सामने वाले बाजार सहित कई जगह शामिल हैं। इन सभी सड़कों के दोनों तरफ 5 से 30 फुट तक कब्जा हो चुका हैं। ऐसे में 2 मिनट का सफर तय करने में 15 से 40 मिनट लग जाते हैं।

शहरवासियों ने की पीली पट्टी लगाने की मांग

नगरपालिका की ओर से शहर के रेलवे फाटक से एसर पंप तक और पंजाब बस स्टैंड से रोडी रोड तक बीच में डिवाइडर बनाकर सड़क का निर्माण कार्य करवाया गया है। लेकिन शहर में ट्रैफिक व्यवस्था के लिए किसी भी बाजार व सड़क पर पार्किंग व पीली पट्टी नहीं बनी हुई। शहरवासियों ने प्रशासन से शहर की मुख्य सड़कों व बाजारों में पार्किंग और पीली पट्टी लगाने की मांग की है। ताकि अतिक्रमण की स्थिति से निजात मिल सके।

