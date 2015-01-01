पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुविधा:कैरू के शिव चौक पर सड़क की मरम्मत का काम शुरू

कैरू2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कैरू। कैरू के शिव चौक पर बदहाल सड़क को ठीक करते कर्मचारी
  • बहल व भिवानी के दोनों रास्ते लंबे समय से टूटे हुए थे

लंबे समय से उदासीनता की मार झेल रहा कैरू का शिव चौक गुलजार हो सकता है। लोक निर्माण विभाग की ओर से कैरू के शिव चौक की बदहाल सड़क को ठीक करने का काम शुरू किया गया है। इससे ग्रामीणों दुकानदारों व वाहन चालकों के मन में यहां की सड़क मार्ग की हालत ठीक हो जाने की उम्मीद जगी है। यह उम्मीद कहां तक पूरी हो पाएगी यह तो आने वाला समय ही बताएगा लेकिन मरम्मत का कार्य शुरू होने से एक बार राहत मिलती नजर आ रही है।

इस बारे में दैनिक भास्कर ने चित्र सहित प्रमुखता से समाचार प्रकाशित किया था। विभाग व ठेकेदार ने काम करते हुए सड़क पर रोड़ियों के ऊपर तारकोल व बजरी डालने का काम शुरू कर दिया है। हालांकि कार्य कितना ठीक व सफल हो पाएगा यह तो समय ही बताएगा लेकिन एक बार निर्माण कार्य शुरू होने से लोगों ने राहत की सांस ली है।

बता दें कि शिव चौक कैरू के बहल व भिवानी जाने वाले दोनों रास्ते लंबे समय से टूटे हुए हैं। यहां पर वाहनों के आने-जाने से धूल उड़ती रहती है। इन्हें ठीक करवाने के लिए स्थानीय दुकानदार प्रदर्शन करने व गुहार लगाने तक का कार्य कर चुके थे परंतु विभाग व ठेकेदार की ओर से कोई कार्यवाही नहीं की जा रही थी।

