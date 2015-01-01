पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

परेशान अन्नदाता:15 दिन से ऑनलाइन गेट पास न मिलने के कारण 466 किसान धान बेचने से वंचित

कुलांएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

मेरी फसल मेरा ब्यौरा के तहत धान बिक्री काे लेकर ऑनलाइन गेट पास न मिलने पर धारसूल अनाज मंडी में 466 किसानों को फसल बेचने में दिक्कत आ रही है। किसान व आढ़तियों की शिकायत पर डीएमईओ राममेहर जांगड़ा ने किसानों की समस्या के समाधान करने का आश्वासन दिया है।

किसान राजेंद्र काला, सुखविंद्र सिंह, बिल्ला सिंह, अमन सिंह, हरफूल सिंह, अनिल कुमार, गुर इंद्रजीत सिंह आदि ने बताया कि उन्होंने धारसूल अनाज मंडी में धान बेचने के लिए 7 से 9 नवंबर को पंजीकरण करवाया था। 15 दिन बीत जाने के बाद भी उन्हें गेट पास जारी नहीं किया गया है। मार्केट कमेटी कर्मचारियों से गेट पास लेने जाते हैं तो बताया जाता है कि धारसूल मार्केट कमेटी सचिव का तबादला हो गया है, जिसके चलते गेट पास जारी कराने वाली पोर्टल आईडी बंद हो गई।

जिससे 466 पंजीकृत किसानों के गेट पास जारी नहीं हाे पा रहे हैं। किसानों की शिकायत मिलने पर पर डीएमईओ राममेहर जांगड़ा अनाज मंडी धारसूल पहुंचे। उन्होंने किसानों व आढ़तियों को समस्या के जल्द समाधान का आश्वासन दिया। डीएमईओ ने सचिव पद खाली होने पर किसी कर्मचारी के नाम आईडी बनाने की उच्च अधिकारियों से सिफारिश की है। जिससे किसानों को गेट पास जारी किए जा सकें। इस मौके पर भट्टूकलां सचिव दिलावर सिंह भी मौजूद थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें