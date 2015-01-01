पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परेशानी:कुलां में रजिस्ट्रेशन होने के बावजूद फसल न बिकने पर किसानों ने जताया रोष, फोन पर नहीं आ रहे मैसेज

कुलां3 घंटे पहले
धान से अटी शहर की अनाजमंडी।
  • किसानों ने मार्केट कमेटी धारसूल के कार्यालय पर किया हंगामा, बिना मैसेज कर्मचारी नहीं कर रहे धान की खरीद

मेरी फसल मेरा ब्यौरा पोर्टल पर पंजीकरण के बावजूद किसानों के पास मंडी में फसल लेकर आने का मैसेज नहीं आने के चलते कुलां के किसानों को परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। इसको लेकर काफी किसान मार्केट कमेटी कार्यालयों में चक्कर लगा रहे हैं। किसानों ने रोष जताते हुए इसकी शिकायत जेडएमईओ निहाल सिंह गोदारा को की।

किसान चरणजीत सिंह, भूपेन्द्र सिंह, शमशेर सिंह, अमित जाखड़ ने बताया कि उन्होंने अपनी धान की फसल धारसूल अनाज मंडी में बेचने का पंजीकरण 31अक्तूबर से 9 नवंबर के दौरान करवाया था। अभी तक उनको फसल मंडी में बेचने की तिथि का मैसेज नहीं भेजा गया। बिना मैसेज फसल की खरीद नहीं हो पा रही है। 15 दिनों से उनका धान धारसूल अनाज मंडी में पड़ा है। मार्केट कमेटी कर्मचारी फसल बेचने का तिथि मैसेज आए बगैर धान की खरीद नहीं करवा रहे हैं। किसानों ने मंगलवार को मार्केट कमेटी धारसूल कार्यालय पर हंगामा भी किया। मार्केट कमेटी कर्मचारियों ने अधिकारियों से बात कर समाधान करवाने का आश्वासन दिया।

10 दिनों से खाली है सचिव का पद

किसानों ने बताया कि 25 फीसदी तक धान की खरीद करने का अधिकार मार्केट कमेटी सचिव को है। मगर धारसूल मार्केट कमेटी के सचिव सुल्तान सिंह का तबादला हाईकोर्ट के फैसले के अनुसार वापिस हिसार हो जाने पर बीते 10 दिनों से सचिव पद खाली पड़ा है। किसान अपनी पैदावार बेचने के लिए भटक रहे हैं। किसानों ने समस्या के जल्द समाधान की मांग की है।

जल्द जारी करवा देंगे मैसेज : जेडएमईओ

जिन किसानों काे फसल बेचने की तिथि के मैसेज नहीं आए, उनकी मार्केट कमेटी कार्यालयों से लिस्ट मांगी गई है। इस लिस्ट को चंडीगढ़ भेज कर धान बेचने का मैसेज जारी करवा दिया जाएगा। - निहाल सिंह गोदारा, जेडएमईओ|

