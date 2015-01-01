पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कुलां:सचिव का तबादला हाेने से किसान नहीं बेच पाए धान

कुलांएक घंटा पहले
धारसूल अनाज मंडी के 466 किसान मार्केटिंग बोर्ड अधिकारियों की लापरवाही के चलते अपनी फसल बेचने से वंचित रह गए हैं। सरकारी खरीद बंद हो जाने से किसानों के सामने अपनी फसल बेचने का संकट पैदा हो गया है। अब किसान औने पौने दाम पर धान व्यापारियों को बेचने को मजबूर हैं।

किसान चरणजीत सिंह, भूपेन्द्र सिंह, शमशेर सिंह, अमित कुमार, रवि कुमार, हरजिंदर सिंह, गुरमीत सिंह व बलविंद्र सिंह ने बताया कि उन्होंने सरकार द्वारा 7 से 9 नंवबर 2020 तक खोले गए मेरी फसल मेरा ब्योरा पोर्टल पर धान बेचने का पंजीकरण करवाया था। इसी दौरान मार्केट कमेटी धारसूल के सचिव का तबादला हो गया। सचिव पद खाली हो जाने से सचिव के नाम बनी पोर्टल आईडी बंद हो गई। जिससे किसानों के पास मोबाइल पर फसल बेचने के गेट पास व तिथि के मैसेज आने बंद हो गए।

किसानों ने अधिकारियों को शिकायत देकर सचिव की आईडी किसी सीनियर कर्मचारी के नाम से बनाने की मांग भी की थी ताकि फसल सरकारी रेट पर मंडी में बेच सकें। किसानों की समस्या का समाधान करने के लिए 20 दिन पूर्व डीएमईओ राममेहर जांगड़ा ने धारसूल अनाज मंडी में पहुंच कर फसल बिकवाने का आश्वासन दिया था। लेकिन अब तक कोई कार्यवाही नहीं हुई। किसानों ने बताया कि आईडी न बन पाने से उनके धान की खरीद नहीं हुई। 8 दिसम्बर से सरकार ने अनाज मंडियों में धान की सरकारी खरीद बंद कर दी है। अब किसान फसल पंजीकरण होने के बाद भी हजारों क्विंटल धान बेचने से वंचित रह गए हैं। जिसको लेकर किसानों में रोष बना हुआ है।

सरकार को भिजवाया है 466 किसानों का केस

धारसूल मंडी के 466 किसानों का पोर्टल पर पंजीकरण होने के बावजूद धान नहीं बिकने का केस डीएमईओ के माध्यम से सरकार को भिजवाया हुआ है। धान की खरीद का निर्णय सरकार के स्तर पर ही होना है।'' -डॉ. नरहरि बांगड़, डीसी।

