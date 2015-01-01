पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

रोष:30 गांवों के किसानों ने टोहाना और कुलां में रिलायंस पेट्रोल पंप पर धरना दिया

कुलां2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

किसान संघर्ष समिति के आह्वान पर किसान, व्यापारी, कर्मचारी व मजदूर संगठनों ने हिसार रोड स्थित रिलायंस पेट्रोल पंप के आगे अवरोध लगाकर पेट्रोल-डीजल की सप्लाई रोक दी। धरना सुबह 11 बजे से दोपहर बाद 3 बजे तक जारी रहा। इसके अलावा कुलां में भी पेट्रोल पंप पर धरना दिया गया। इसके अलावा जिले के विभिन्न रिलायंस पेट्रोल पंप पर भी सुरक्षा के मद्देनजर पुलिस तैनात रही। फतेहाबाद के सिरसा रोड पंप पर पुलिस कर्मी पूरा दिन बैठे रहे।

सर्व कर्मचारी संघ के प्रधान प्रेम नैन, सचिव धर्मपाल गिल, बलवान सिंह नैन, लाभ सिंह, ईश्वर बूरा, अखिल भारतीय किसान संघर्ष समन्वय समिति जिला संयोजक जगतार सिंह आदि ने केंद्र सरकार द्वारा लागू किए कृषि कानूनों की निंदा करते हुए मांग की कि सरकार ये नियम तुरंत वापस ले। टोहाना के रिलायंस पेट्रोल पंप दिए गए धरने में गांव फतेहपुरी से दर्जनों महिलाएं व बच्चे भी शामिल हुए। वहीं रिलायंस पंप पर सुबह 10 बजे से ही पेट्रोल डीजल की बिक्री बंद कर दी गई थी। इस पंप पर प्रतिदिन करीब 6 हजार लीटर डीजल व चार से पांच हजार लीटर पेट्रोल की बिक्री होती है। करीब 5 घंटे बंद रहने से करीब एक चौथाई पेट्रोल डीजल की बिक्री नहीं हुई।

पंजाब की ओर नाका लगाया

पुलिस की ओर से पंजाब जाने वाले रास्ते पर टोहाना के सिटी मैक्स अस्पताल से कुछ पहले नाका लगाया गया। पंजाब की ओर से आने वाले किसानों को रोकने के लिए कंटीली तारों से बांधकर बेरिकेड्स लगाए गए। यह सूचना मिली थी कि पंजाब की ओर से सैकंडों ट्रॉलियों में सवार किसान इस रास्ते से दिल्ली की ओर कूच करेंगे। इसके लिए पुलिस प्रशासन ने उन्हें शहर में प्रवेश करने से रोकने तथा नाके से डायवर्ट करने की व्यवस्था की थी लेकिन शाम तक कोई नहीं आया। उपायुक्त व पुलिस अधीक्षक ने नाके पर पहुंचकर मौके का निरीक्षण कर आवश्यक दिशा निर्देश दिए।

पंप को बंद कर धरना दिया महिलाएं भी हुईं शामिल

किसान संगठनों की कॉल पर सैकंडों किसानों ने कुलां के रिलायंस पेट्रोल पंप के दोनों गेटों को बंद कर धरना देकर नारेबाजी की। शनिवार की सुबह 9 बजे कुलां व जाखल विभिन्न गांव से महिलाओं सहित किसान ट्रैक्टर ट्रालियों पर सवार होकर कुलां के जाखल रोड़ पर रिलायंस पेट्रोल पंप पर पहुंचने शुरू हो गए। किसानों ने धरना स्थल पर जनसभा का आयोजन किया। किसान सभा जिला उपाध्यक्ष नेता कौर सिंह धारसूल ने अडानी-अंबानी के उत्पाद खरीदने के बहिष्कार का प्रस्ताव पास किया गया। धरने को मा. कृष्ण नैन, सतवीर सिंह, कौर सिंह, गगनदीप कौर, चमकौर सिंह, मोहित कुमार, मदन सिंह, सतीश कुमार, अवतार सिंह तारी, हरपाल सिंह सरपंच, सुखविंद्र सिधानी, अजय कुमार, अजीत सिंह व गुरचरण सिंह ने संबंधित किया। धरने में कुलां, धारसूल, दिवाना, रताथेह, मुसाखेड़ा, जावतावाल ने संबोधित किया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के लोगों को क्यों है फिर से अपनी जमीन के बंटने का डर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें