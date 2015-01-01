पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जनता दरबार:कृषि मंत्री ने निपटाईं 250 शिकायतें, जरूरतमंदों के लिए ~5 लाख आर्थिक मदद की घोषणा

लोहारू3 घंटे पहले
लोक निर्माण विश्राम गृह में मंगलवार जनता दरबार में कृषि मंत्री जयप्रकाश दलाल ने जरूरतमंदों की मदद के लिए अनेक घोषणाएं की। दरबार में उनके सामने अपनी फरियाद लेकर आए जरूरतमंदों को 21 हजार रुपये से लेकर एक लाख रुपये तक आर्थिक सहायता देने के साथ करीब पांच लाख रुपये की आर्थिक सहायता देने का ऐलान किया।

जनता दरबार में करीब 250 लोगों ने अपनी समस्याएं रखी, जिनको कृषि मंत्री ने मौके पर संबधित अधिकारियों को समाधान करने के निर्देश दिए। इनमें सबसे अधिक समस्याएं कृषि से संबंधित थी। किसानों का कहना था कि वे रजिस्ट्रेशन किसी फसल का करवाते है तो किसी अन्य फसल का दर्ज होने से उन्हें उनका लाभ नहीं मिल पाता। जनता दरबार में मौजूद डीसी जयबीर सिंह आर्य ने समस्याओं के समाधान के लिए मौके पर मौजूद अधिकारियों को सात दिन के अंदर अंदर समस्याओं का समाधान कर रिपोर्ट प्रस्तुत करने के निर्देश दिए।

कृषि मंत्री ने अधिकारियों को टीम भावना के साथ काम करने को कहा। उन्होंने निर्देश दिए अधिकारी इस प्रकार कार्य करें, जिससे दरबार लगाने की आवश्यकता ही न पड़े। इस दौरान लोहारू की अनेक समस्याएं लेकर शहीद भगतसिंह कल्याण समिति के प्रधान जगदीश जायलवाल पहुंचे। इस पर कृषि मंत्री ने कहा कि ठेकेदार बनने की बजाए काम की शिकायतें लेकर आओ तथा यह राजनीति करने का समय नहीं है। इसके उपरांत वह अपनी शिकायतें दिए बिना ही लौट गए।

जनता दरबार के दौरान कृषि मंत्री ने समसावास वासी दिव्यांग शमशेर को 51 हजार रुपये, विकास कुड़ल, नरेश लोहारू, सतीश ढाणी रहीमपुर, लोहारू निवासी सोनू, फरटिया केहर निवासी पंकज कुमारी को 21 हजार रुपये देने की आर्थिक सहायता के रूप में देने की घोषणा की। कृषि मंत्री के समक्ष दीपक कुड़लवास ने आढ़ती द्वारा उनको फसल की कीमत नहीं देने की बात कहते हुए आर्थिक समस्या आने की समस्या रखी। इस पर कृषि मंत्री ने उसको 51 हजार रुपये देने की घोषणा की। इसी प्रकार से दुकान में आग से हुए नुकसान की भरपाई के लिए लोहारू के वार्ड नंबर एक निवासी दृष्टिहीन महिला ममता को एक लाख रुपये की मदद देने की घोषणा की। कृषि मंत्री ने गांव बुढेड़ी निवासी विधवा महिला को 51 हजार रुपये देने की घोषणा की। मकान में लगी आग की भरपाई के लिए कृषि मंत्री ने मोनू रहेजा को 51 हजार रुपये की मदद की।

